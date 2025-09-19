Huron Valley Ambulance Honors 2025 Stars of Life

Huron Valley Ambulance (HVA), the nonprofit and community-owned EMS provider serving Washtenaw County, Western Wayne County, and Southeastern Oakland County, has announced its 2025 Star of Life Award recipients.

The Star of Life awards, overseen by the American Ambulance Association, recognize Emergency Medical Technicians, Paramedics, 911 call-takers, dispatchers, and EMS support personnel who demonstrate highly professional conduct, an unswerving commitment to patient care, and contributions that go beyond the call of duty. This includes heroic rescues, significant community involvement, or exceptional leadership.

HVA’s 2025 honorees are:

EMT Nathan Cagna

9-1-1 Calltaker Sophia Dangerfield

Paramedic James Desentz

Paramedic Tim Driver

Emergency Dispatcher Sam Sukel

Honorees are recognized not only for their service within their organizations but also for their positive impact on the broader EMS community.

The recipients joined Star of Life awardees from across Michigan at the State Capitol on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Their awards were presented by Angela Madden, Executive Director of the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services