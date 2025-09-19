September 19, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Huron Valley Ambulance Honors 2025 Stars of Life

STN Staff

Public SafetyWashtenaw County

Huron Valley Ambulance Honors 2025 Stars of Life

Huron Valley Ambulance (HVA), the nonprofit and community-owned EMS provider serving Washtenaw County, Western Wayne County, and Southeastern Oakland County, has announced its 2025 Star of Life Award recipients.

The Star of Life awards, overseen by the American Ambulance Association, recognize Emergency Medical Technicians, Paramedics, 911 call-takers, dispatchers, and EMS support personnel who demonstrate highly professional conduct, an unswerving commitment to patient care, and contributions that go beyond the call of duty. This includes heroic rescues, significant community involvement, or exceptional leadership.

HVA’s 2025 honorees are:

  • EMT Nathan Cagna
  • 9-1-1 Calltaker Sophia Dangerfield
  • Paramedic James Desentz
  • Paramedic Tim Driver
  • Emergency Dispatcher Sam Sukel

Honorees are recognized not only for their service within their organizations but also for their positive impact on the broader EMS community.

The recipients joined Star of Life awardees from across Michigan at the State Capitol on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Their awards were presented by Angela Madden, Executive Director of the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services

HVA Paramedic James Desentz. Credit: HVA
HVA EMT Nathan Cagna. Credit: HVA
HVA 9-1-1 Calltaker Sophia Dangerfield. Credit: HVA
HVA Paramedic Tim Driver. Credit: HVA
HVA Dispatcher Samantha Sukel. Credit: HVA

911 calltakers, dispatchers, emergency services, EMS awards, EMTs, Huron Valley Ambulance, Michigan EMS, paramedics, Stars of Life, Washtenaw County

Latest articles

Huron Valley Ambulance Honors 2025 Stars of Life

STN Staff

Webster Twp: Board Meeting Minutes 9/16/25

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News