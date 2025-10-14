HWPI receives $1M for the B2B Trail in FY2026 State Budget

On Oct. 3, after a week of long negotiations, Michigan lawmakers passed a $81B State Budget for Fiscal Year 2026, which began on Oct. 1. Among other funding for local projects and infrastructure, the nonprofit organization the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative (HWPI) received a $1,000,000 appropriation in the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) budget to support development of the Washtenaw County-wide Border to Border Trail (B2B Trail).

The B2B Trail is a planned, 45-mile non-motorized trail that connects people, communities, and nature areas across Washtenaw County, connecting to larger trail networks in Wayne County to the east, and Jackson and Ingham Counties to the west. Envisioned by the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission (WCPARC) in the 1990s and supported by the various municipalities and local government agencies across the county, this initiative is now spearheaded by a public-private partnership between WCPARC and HWPI, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Fewer than 7 miles remain to complete this county-wide and regionally-connected trail, but with significant and expensive projects still to come – making funding such as this very important.

“This appropriation, especially in this challenging budget cycle, is a critical step towards collective efforts to complete the B2B Trail in the coming years,” says Kiff Hamp, Executive Director of HWPI. “It once again shows the power and importance of public-private partnerships, and the tremendous value of non-motorized trails and their positive impact on communities.”

This effort was led by Representative Kathy Schmaltz (HD-46) and Senator Sue Shink (SD-14) who championed funding for the B2B Trail in the House and Senate, respectively. Many members of the Washtenaw County delegation, as well as leadership in both chambers, played a key role, as well.

“We’d like to thank all of the legislators who advocated for and ultimately voted for this appropriation,” Hamp says. “Funding for projects like the B2B Trail is something that everyone can get behind, as it truly makes our community and our state better for all.”