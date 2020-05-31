Advertisement

by Doug Marrin

Marsha Gayle Mumm

Ten years ago at Foggy Bottom Coffee House in Dexter, educator and musician Marsha Gayle Mumm began performing on stage. Her act was an immediate hit keeping her busy ever since. During the shutdown, she has turned her talents into a traveling music show raising money for charity.

“If the people cannot go to the art, the art can go to the people,” she said in a phone conversation.

Simply put, Marsha can be booked to show up at your house for a socially distant concert of about 20 minutes. Payment is a donation to Faith in Action. Word is already getting out. On Mother’s Day, she performed six house concerts with all the proceeds going to FIA.

“It’s a hoot,” Marsha says. “I’ve got several different themes I can do like 1960s divas such as Petula Clark and Dusty Springfield, complete with a miniskirt, singing ‘Downtown’ to a music track.”

In addition to a 1960s walk down memory lane (for some of us), she also offers the themes of 70s Disco Queen, Motown Revue, and Country Crooner, complete with costumes and themed dance moves. “It’s totally campy,” she says laughing.

But if you like something more unplugged, Marsha adds, “I also can bring my guitar and sing my usual show of pop tunes, blues, reggae, Motown, and more. I am offering these concerts not only to have fun but also to raise funds for a local charity. Dave Purdy will often accompany me on the harmonica.”

Since her start at Foggy Bottom ten years ago, Marsha has been steadily performing at popular hangouts such as Captain Joes, The Aut’ Bar, and other places. She retired from teaching last year after 32 years giving her more time to find ways to help folks out and lift their spirits. The pandemic shutdown closed all of her regular venues and nixed social gatherings.

“So I thought that if the people cannot go to the art, the art can go to the people.” It’s a mantra and a mission statement that energizes her endeavor, as if she needed any more enthusiasm for what she does.

Luanne Booth was thrilled by Marsha’s performance. “If you want to add super fun to your next special event or social gathering, contact this talented singer and entertainer. She has a great voice and a catalog of music to fit any taste. When she and David stopped by recently with their music, we smiled and laughed, we danced, we sang along to songs both sentimental and upbeat. Guaranteed, she will lift your spirits.”

Marsha doesn’t have a predetermined donation amount but hopes folks can see their way to at least a $50 donation with maybe some food items to go along with it.

So if you’ve got a special occasion coming up – birthday, anniversary, graduation, award, or just for fun – Marsha can be reached at 734 915 1006, or marshagayle57@gmail.com. Dates are filling up fast she warns.

Until she shows up at your house, you’ll find Marsha performing every Friday in Downtown Dexter, in a socially-distanced setting at Hotel Hickman BBQ Restaurant from 5:30-7:00.