iHerb Recalls Iron Supplements for Child Safety

iHerb has issued an urgent recall for its California Gold Nutrition Iron Supplements due to a serious risk of child poisoning. The packaging for these supplements fails to meet federal child-resistant standards, posing a potentially deadly hazard if ingested by young children.

The recall affects approximately 60,000 units, including Daily Prenatal Multi, Ultamins Women’s Multivitamin, and Ultamins Women’s 50+ Multivitamin. These products were sold online at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target from January 2019 to April 2025. The specific batch numbers are 2307050A, 2404096A, and 2411100A for the Daily Prenatal Multi, V0532 and V0533 for the Ultamins Women’s Multivitamin, and V0534 and V0536 for the Ultamins Women’s 50+ Multivitamin.

Consumers should immediately stop using these supplements and store them out of children’s reach. To obtain a refund, contact iHerb at 888-430-4770 or [email protected]. Customers are advised to provide evidence of product destruction, including a photo with initials and date.

Thankfully, no incidents or injuries have been reported. Prompt action is essential to prevent any potential harm. For further details, visit iHerb’s recall page.













Link to original article.