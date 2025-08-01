August 01, 2025

IKEA Recalls 365+ VÄRDEFULL Garlic Presses for Safety

IKEA has issued a recall for its 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic presses, citing potential laceration and ingestion hazards due to small metal pieces detaching from the product. This recall is crucial for consumer safety as it addresses risks that could lead to injury if the product continues to be used.

The recall affects approximately 43,830 units sold across the United States and another 10,700 in Canada. These garlic presses, featuring a black rubber handle and a zinc-coated chamber, were available at IKEA stores nationwide and online from March 2024 to May 2025. Notably, only models bearing the IKEA logo on the upper handle are included in this recall.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the garlic presses and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund, with no proof of purchase required. Those unable to visit a store should contact IKEA for return instructions. For further assistance, IKEA can be reached at 888-966-4532 or through their website. Ensuring consumer safety, IKEA’s proactive recall underscores the importance of addressing potential hazards promptly.

Image 2: Recalled IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic press
Image 3: Recalled IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic press logo identification



Link to original recall.

