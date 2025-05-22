Saline Parks & Recreation Recognizes IMI for Volunteer Work

Community News

For the third year in a row, IMI Industrial Automation has volunteered their time to help the Saline Recreation beautify Tefft Park.

Saline Parks and Recreation (SPR) Staff, SPR volunteer Patty Seyfarth, Parks Commissioner Tim Dellot and IMI Staff Josh Jeffers, Mike Carlton and Brian Snyder coordinated over 30 dedicated IMI staff members who beautified Tefft Park, giving the space a fresh and vibrant look just in time for summer.

“Thanks to their hard work and community spirit, Tefft Park is looking better than ever,” said Parks and Recreation Director Sunshine Lambert. “The Parks and Recreation team is grateful for IMI’s continued support and commitment to making our public spaces shine. And a special thank you to Patty and Tim for their leadership and volunteerism at Tefft Park.”

The IMI crew tackled a wide range of projects throughout the day; from planting flowerpots and refreshing garden beds, to trimming hedges and pulling weeds, the group brought energy and care to make the space inviting for the thousands of visitors that come to the park. They also planted the north camp vegetable garden, painted the storage shed, spread mulch across landscaping areas and even lined the soccer field.

Saline Parks and Recreation welcome volunteers to do numerous projects throughout the parks system. If your organization is interested in participating in a Park Clean Up or other volunteer opportunity, please reach out to Parks and Recreation Director Lambert at slambert@salinemi.gov.

Photos courtesy of City of Saline