Immigration: A Community Conversation set to be held in Dexter Township

A community conversation about immigration is scheduled to be held on June 10, at Dexter Township Hall.

The meeting, called, “Let’s Talk about Immigration – A Community Conversation,” is being hosted by Dexter Township Trustees Laura Sanders and Karen Nolte. The conversation will also have some speakers sharing insight, knowledge and experiences. They will include Sanders, who is also a Social Worker, Ramiro Martinez, and other community advocates.

In the announcement about the event, the organizers said, “Our current immigration system is complex and affects all families in our community from those who have been born into US citizenship, to those who have recently migrated to the United States. Federal immigration policy is complicated and wrought with problems that lead to misunderstandings, creating unnecessary divisions that erode our unified community spirit.”

Organizers said “Let’s get together and talk about it with community members and immigrant rights advocates who have been responding to the effects of immigration policy in Washtenaw County for decades. Learn some basics of immigration law and policy, myths and facts associated with migration, and local organizing toward humane immigration reform.”

It’s scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, at Dexter Township Hall, 6880 Dexter Pinckney Road.