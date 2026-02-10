Important Technology Upgrades in Chelsea Schools

From the wireless network to the cabling, the Chelsea School District Board of Education is moving forward on a couple of projects in the area of technology that are meant to upgrade the current infrastructure.

The school board approved the funding requests for both at its Feb. 9 meeting. The recommendation requests were made by the district’s Director of Technology Ryan Spencer and Superintendent Mike Kapolka.

The first project is the replacement of wireless access points at the Washington Street Education Center, Pierce Lake, North Creek and South Meadows.

“As part of the district’s ongoing network refresh cycle, I am recommending upgrades to the wireless network infrastructure across multiple buildings,” Spencer said in his report.

The total cost for the wireless access point project is $232,546 and will be funded through the 2019 Bond.

“Replacing these access points will improve wireless performance, reliability, and manageability while maintaining consistency across the district’s network infrastructure,” Spencer said.

The second project had Spencer recommending structured cabling upgrades at North Creek and Pierce Lake to support building renovations and the use of additional instructional spaces.

At North Creek, Spencer said this work includes replacing existing cabling in the Young 5 section of the building, where the current network closet will be demolished and relocated due to planned renovations. He said structured cabling will also be installed in previously unused areas of Pierce Lake that are being brought back into use to ensure these spaces align with district technology standards.

The total cost for the structured cabling project is $42,446 and will be funded through the Sinking Fund.