In a Tough Effort, Milan Girls Basketball is Outscored by Dundee

The Milan Big Reds Girls Varsity Basketball team dropped a tough one at home on January 5, against the Vikings of Dundee. Losing 63-40, the Big Reds worked hard throughout the game while fighting to come back.

In the first half of play, the Big Reds scored 13 points to Dundee’s 31. Milan saw leadership from junior guard Emily Bladen, who scored 7 points, including a three-point shot made, in the first half. However, from the start, Dundee’s shooting made it a tough go for the Big Reds.

Milan Coach Phil Freeman said “Dundee shot the ball well from the perimeter and that caused us some issues.”

The second half saw Bladen continuing to score, especially from three-point range, where she hit four more from outside to end up with five three’s in the game and 23 points overall. Milan point guard Ava Thornton also made a few three-pointers in the second half and ended up scoring 13 points.

Even with the loss, Freeman still saw some positives as the team looks ahead.

“Our team played hard all the way to the end, but came up short,” he said. “We will continue to work hard to improve as the season moves along.”

Photo: Milan Guard Emily Bladen with ball. Sun Times News archive photo by Kelly Faro