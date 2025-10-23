In Saline, Six Candidates For Three Open Council Seats

Who will fill three open seats after November’s City Council election?

Six candidates are vying for three open seats on Saline’s City Council next month. The election is scheduled for Tuesday November 4th, 2025 but early voting has already started. And with a wealth of options, Saline voters have their jobs cut out for them.

Get to know the candidates by reading their responses to a few questions posed by STN.

STN: What are the top three city projects you would focus on during your term, and how would you take action on them?

Aungst: First, affordable housing and zoning reform. Saline has priced out too many of its own residents from young people who grew up here but can’t afford to come back, to seniors being priced out of their own homes. I would push for updates to our zoning code to allow more attainable housing options, with the goal of expanding home ownership rather than catering to a temporary population. I’ll hold developers accountable for affordability commitments and push the city to stop treating “affordable housing” like a dirty word, and start treating it as an investment in our community’s future. Homes are for living, not investing.

Second, infrastructure and water treatment. We need to modernize our water and sewer systems with long-term planning in mind, not just temporary patchwork fixes. I’d advocate for transparent reporting of where every infrastructure dollar is going, and I’d push for state and federal partnerships to reduce the financial burden on local taxpayers.

Third, the Rec Center and youth engagement. The Rec Center is one of the best public assets Saline has, it’s where generations come together. But it’s been underfunded and overlooked for too long. I’d work to secure stable, transparent funding for maintenance and programming, including partnerships with local schools, small businesses, and nonprofits to expand access for families who currently can’t afford membership.

These projects all connect to one idea: building a Saline where working families, seniors, and young people can all thrive, not just those who can afford to.

Dell’Orco: My top priority is to sufficiently address the issues that residents have been having with discoloration of their tap water in some areas. While the city has been aggressively pursuing a solution to this issue, I feel that some recent information presented to DPW regarding some procedural changes to how we go about hydrant flushing can dramatically improve the removal of iron sentiment that accumulates in portions of the infrastructure.

Saline City Council candidate Jim Dell’Orco. Photo courtesy Jim Dell’Orco.

I would also like to play an instrumental role in facilitating the realization of the proposed downtown gathering space initiative. This is an exciting project that carries the potential to revitalize Saline’s downtown landscape, bringing more people downtown to bolster local businesses and fill vacant store fronts.

Finally, I would like to get back to the council to help finish what we’ve started with the renovation of our city’s wastewater treatment plant. Construction is currently underway and scheduled to wrap up at about this time next year. For all three of these projects, I would like to work closely and collaboratively with my council colleagues, our city manager, and the department heads to fully execute these goals and tie up any loose ends that may crop up along the way.

Harmount: If re-elected, my top priority will be ensuring the responsible implementation of Saline’s long-term infrastructure plan. We’ve developed a multi-year roadmap to improve streets, water, sewer, parks, and public facilities, and I want to make sure these projects are prioritized thoughtfully, executed efficiently, and communicated clearly to residents.

Saline City Council candidate Jenn Harmount. Photo courtesy Jenn Harnount.

Second, I’m committed to preserving Saline’s historic character while supporting smart growth. As a member of the Historic District Commission and an owner of a historic home, I understand the importance of maintaining our city’s unique charm while encouraging a vibrant and welcoming downtown.

Third, I’ll continue to advocate for strong financial planning and transparent governance. In my professional role as a Senior Analyst in procurement and project management, I lead strategic planning and cross-functional initiatives. These experiences help me approach city decisions with a practical, data-driven mindset that emphasizes long-term value and community impact.

Weidner: The top three city projects I would like to focus on is first, to make sure water issues are resolved with the upcoming water treatment plant upgrades. I believe after the updates are complete, we should make sure to follow up with residents and evaluate any remaining water related complaints. Secondly, I would like to make sure we have a plan in place for the Recreation Center and its finances, so it can be sustainable without drawing funds outside of its originally allocated budget. Lastly, I would like to evaluate promptly and start addressing the issue of our dam.

Saline City Council candidate Miri Weidner. Photo courtesy Miri Weidner.

STN: Do you support removing, repairing, or maintaining the Saline River Dam, and why?

Weidner: I have researched the dam in Saline thoroughly by reading studies from other cities who share the same dilemma. While it could be argued it would be more environmentally friendly to restore the river, the reality is there are tremendous and unknown costs to removing the dam. We are downstream from farm runoff so there could be remnants of contaminated silt in the pond, therefore we would not be able to just move the silt and use it as land fill around the park. There are legal concerns that have not been financially investigated, such as the tail race. And the numbers we were given were ballpark numbers from around 2023, when the market was less volatile and we haven’t seen an update for current market prices. A financial outline of what costs could be encountered if we remove the dam should be compiled. This is something we could gather from highlighting issues other cities have had after deciding to remove their dams. I want to make sure we have the most accurate numbers to present to our community as we don’t want to increase their tax burden for the next few years due to lack of preparation for potential outcomes.

Harmount: I believe the future of the Saline River Dam should be determined through a balanced and informed process. My time on the Environmental Commission taught me the importance of protecting our natural resources while also considering historical and recreational value.

I support a thorough evaluation that includes environmental studies, community input, and financial analysis. Whether the best path forward is removal, repair, or maintenance, it’s essential that we make a decision that reflects both ecological sustainability and the values of our residents. I also believe it should be something that the community has an opportunity to vote on based on all of the accurate and thorough data.

Dell’Orco: Irrespective of whether the council votes in favor of removal or preservation, maintaining the dam until said decision is made is not optional. The dam must be inspected and maintained as mandated by state regulations which are currently evolving. I cannot, in good conscience, vote in favor of removing the dam unless there is assurance that sufficient grants and funding resources are awarded and allocated to the redevelopment of Millpond Park. Thus far, I’ve not seen any detailed analysis of what it would cost to redevelop the park after removing the dam let alone where the money will come from to do it.

If there is a viable and creative plan put forward to connect Mill Pond to Curtiss Park that enhances pedestrian access to additional features in both, I can see the public getting excited about something like that. As has been discussed so far, the plan for the park post-hoc is cursory at best. A landmark decision of this magnitude with such a broad impact on the community should be put to the voters and I will advocate fiercely to get this initiative as a proposal on the ballot for you all to decide.

Aungst: I support repairing and re-evaluating the dam through a community-led and environmentally grounded process. The conversation shouldn’t be driven by outside consultants or nostalgia it should be driven by data, cost transparency, and what’s best for the people and ecosystem of Saline in the long term.

Removing the dam outright could have major environmental benefits, but it also comes with costs and potential disruption. Meanwhile, simply maintaining it without modernization ignores real safety and environmental concerns. My position is to repair it responsibly while conducting a full ecological and fiscal study to determine the best long-term path forward, with residents involved at every step. I’m open to hearing all sides. Residents are the experts in their own lives, and they know what matters most because they live it every day.

STN: What personal and professional characteristics do you believe are most important for an elected official at the local level, and how do you demonstrate those?

Harmount: Integrity, transparency, and a commitment to collaboration are essential qualities for anyone serving in local government. I bring over two decades of experience in strategic planning, procurement, and project management, which helps me evaluate city initiatives with a clear, practical lens.

Personally, I’ve demonstrated resilience and dedication; running for Council twice before being elected, and staying actively involved through service on the Historic District, Finance, and Environmental Commissions. I’ve also developed a structured framework for subcommittee recommendations that promotes consistency and openness in decision-making.

I make it a priority to be approachable and responsive, whether it’s through conversations at community events, emails, or social media. My goal is to ensure every resident feels heard and that our decisions reflect the diverse voices and values of Saline. Re-Elect Jenn Harmount for Saline City Council. With only one term under my belt , there is more work to be done.

Dell’Orco: As with any other job, you get out of it what you put into it. The most important aspect of serving the public is to adequately prepare for the meetings by reading/understanding the material presented and engaging with constituents to consider the issues from multiple perspectives. You must ask focused questions to achieve this level of understanding. You must arrive at each council meeting with an open mind and carve out enough time to gather all the relevant facts and information to make an informed and educated decision. Equally as important, you must be willing to change your position on an issue if new information comes to light that reframes the question, as well as the overarching impact of the outcome.

I have demonstrated these qualities in the difficult decisions I had to make on council in my previous tenure with Saline serving two terms through the duration of the Covid 19 Pandemic. Moreover, in my career as a scientist, I am trained to think critically in my analysis of the information gathered to arrive at a reliable and reproducible interpretation of the results.

Aungst: The most important qualities are integrity, independence, and empathy.

Integrity — because people deserve representatives who tell them the truth, even when it’s not popular. I’m not here to make backroom deals or echo what those in power want to hear. I’m here to represent the people who don’t have a voice in local government.

Independence — too often, local politics becomes about relationships and social circles instead of results. I don’t owe favors to developers, insiders, or those in positions of influence. I answer only to the people of Saline.

Empathy — leadership means understanding that every policy affects real people. I’ve lived the struggles young people face trying to afford rent, navigate rising costs, and find stable work. I’ve seen parents and retirees worried about property taxes and affordability. My decisions will always start with listening not lecturing.

In short, I bring urgency, a working-class perspective, and a genuine commitment to make Saline fairer, more affordable, and more accountable to its residents. No matter your age or income, everyone deserves to be part of the conversation not just those in power. I am not running to be a politician. I am running to be a public servant.

Weidner: The most important characteristics of an elected official involve a dedication to transparency, consistency in character, and a drive to help one’s community. I demonstrate these three characteristics as often as I can when communicating with my fellow residents. With transparency, I follow up with video recordings or try to retain thorough notes for others at meetings I attend. I want the community to try and be involved, regardless of whether it is attending City Council meetings, emailing the council members or trying to meet with council members outside of meeting times. For consistency of character, I have put my views of each issue in Saline on my website and I have maintained those views with every discussion I have attended. I have a drive to help my community because I believe it provides a connection with one another when we volunteer our time. I try to volunteer as often as I can to help others because I believe only together we can strengthen our community.