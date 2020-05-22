Advertisement

| 1 min | from WCPRC |

Independence Lake County Park Beach | Photo: WCPRC

ANN ARBOR, MI – Independence Lake County Park will be closing their gates Memorial Day weekend due to beach closure and anticipated overcrowding. The beach closure will remain in effect until June 5, 2020.

“We made a tough decision to close the park this weekend. The health and safety of our patrons is our top priority and with the upcoming beautiful weather, we anticipate the draw of large crowds,” Julie Sigda, Independence Lake Park Manager said. Following Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order [EO-77] the Washtenaw County Park offices remain closed through May 28. “We have limited staffing right now which means unsafe conditions for patrons who decide to swim at their own risk,” said Sigda.

The park closure this weekend also causes some concern for patrons who may decide to park along Jennings Road and walk into the park. “We would ask that people refrain from parking on Jennings Road this weekend, the park is closed and it becomes a traffic hazard,“ said Brian Machemer, Independence Lake Park Superintendent. “If patrons do manage to walk or cycle into the park, we would like them to continue to stay safe by practicing social distancing, and keep their six-foot distance,” Machemer said.

The park will partially reopen on Tuesday, May 26 for trail use and disc golf.

Washtenaw County Parks & Recreation is home to many parks and preserves throughout Washtenaw County. All other trails remain open for use and are accessible by the public on Memorial Day weekend however parks staff will continue to monitor social distancing over the weekend and enforce closures if crowding becomes an issue.