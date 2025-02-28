February 28, 2025

Chelsea

Information Sessions and Open Swim Hosted by CERC This Week and Next

CERC

Chelsea Education and Recreation Collaboration (CERC) are holding two events this week to offer information about this summer’s Youth Recreation Pass.

On March 1 CERC will hold an open gym and information session at the WSEC from 10am-12pm.

On March 8 CERC will hold a free swim and information session at the Beach Middle School pool from 2pm-3:30pm.

Both sessions are free and available for kids in grades 3-12. This will be the third year of CERC’s Youth Recreation Pass program, which aims to keep kids active and involved in communal activities.

