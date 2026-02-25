Inside Chelsea Hospital’s Surgical Growth and Robotic Expansion

As surgical volumes climb and advanced technology becomes more common in the operating room, Chelsea Hospital is expanding both the scope and sophistication of care available close to home.

Nabeel Obeid, M.D., is a board certified general and bariatric surgeon, and the chief of surgery at Chelsea Hospital. In this Q&A, he discusses some of the most common procedures performed at the hospital, how its surgical volume and highly specialized surgeries have grown significantly in recent years, and more.

STN: What kinds of surgeries are you most commonly performing at Chelsea Hospital right now?

Dr. Obeid: We offer a wide range of surgical services, including general surgery, orthopedics, urology, plastic surgery, and gynecology. Common procedures include hernia repair, gallbladder removal, joint replacement, kidney stone and prostate surgery, hand surgery, hysterectomy, breast and cancer-related surgical care. Some of the specialized services we offer include colorectal, endocrine (thyroid/parathyroid), spine, metabolic/bariatric, and plastic surgery including complex reconstruction.

STN: We’ve heard the surgery department has been growing. What has that growth looked like recently?

Dr. Obeid: We have seen tremendous growth in surgical case volume. Our total cases are up 10 percent compared to last year, and general surgery volume is up 43 percent. Notably, robot-assisted cases have more than doubled, up 109 percent. I know those are a lot of numbers to digest, but this goes to show the level of comfort our patients have when it comes to receiving surgical care at Chelsea Hospital, including procedures involving advanced technology like robotic surgery.

Q: Robotic surgery seems to be expanding everywhere. How are you using robotic technology at Chelsea Hospital?

Dr. Obeid: Robot-assisted surgery is used across several of our service lines. In urology, the robotic platform is used for prostate and kidney removals, and our gynecologists perform robot-assisted hysterectomies and pelvic surgery. Many of our general surgery procedures, such as hernia repairs, gallbladder removals, bariatric surgery, and colorectal surgeries are now done robotically. Robot-assisted surgery often enables minimally invasive approaches for appropriate cases, which allows for smaller incisions and faster recovery times compared to traditional surgery. The versatility of the robotic platform allows us to offer minimally invasive options for a wider range of conditions and to a larger number of patients.

STN: How does the partnership between Trinity Health Michigan and University of Michigan Health make a difference for patients who need surgery here?

Dr. Obeid: Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health entered a joint venture at Chelsea Hospital in 2018 to provide top physicians and resources to the community all under one roof. This partnership has expanded our surgical capabilities and strengthened the quality of surgical care delivered to the patients we serve. The enhanced resources have also allowed us to offer more complex and specialized services locally to the surrounding communities.

The trust our patients place in Chelsea Hospital has never been higher, and that is a direct result of the collaboration between two nationally known health care organizations coming together to invest in, and better serve, the community.

STN: Is there anything else you’d like people to know?

Dr. Obeid: I want people to know that Chelsea Hospital continues to grow because our patients trust us with their care, and we don’t take that trust lightly. We remain committed to investing in our surgical teams, technology and facilities to keep this advanced care close to home. Whether you need a routine procedure or something more complex, you can feel confident knowing you’ll receive personalized, high-quality care right here in Chelsea.

To learn more, please visit chelseahospital.org.

Photo: Nabiel Obeid, M.D. Photo: Chelsea Hospital