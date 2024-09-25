Inside the Olympics with Dexter’s Abigail Tamer

Dexter alumna Abigail (Abby) Tamer, who will be honored at Al Ritt Stadium on September 20th, has recently settled back into student/athlete life at the University of Michigan after competing in the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Abby’s impressive track record includes two high school state titles, recognition as an NFHCA All-West Region second team in college, and pivotal goals during both the qualifiers and the Olympics (among many other accolades). Despite her busy in-season schedule at the UofM, Abby has taken time to reflect on her Olympic experience and share her insights with the community.

Notably, Abby highlighted, “I began playing field hockey in 7th grade because my parents wanted [me and my siblings] to play two sports, so it was my second choice to soccer.” She continued, “I hated it at first and wanted to quit, but my parents made me stick it out. Quickly, I began to love it.”

Although a somewhat dubious start to her career, Abby has thrived in the past 10-years or so. In her first spring after joining, she made her first National Futures Championship, which was the very beginning of the Olympic development pipeline at the time. Year after year from there, Abby traveled further and further down the path to the Olympics. In her sophomore year of high school, Abby made her first Junior National Team; this is where she remained until 2023, when, she said, “I finally made the Senior National Team after being invited to join a training tour in Argentina a month prior.”

After making the Senior National Team, Abby explained, “I, along with a number of other college athletes, were offered the chance to centralize in Charlotte, North Carolina for the following academic year to train for the Olympics and qualification.” As a result, Abby took a year off from university to train and prepare for the highest level of competition. The team trained frequently throughout their time in North Carolina, and competed in several tournaments, which Abby continued to make the roster for. In January 2024, the team officially qualified for the Olympics, but the final roster did not come out until June 10th, “which is when I found out I had made the roster,” Abby said.

It was not all smooth sailing from there, however. Unfortunately, Abby broke her hand on June 1st during a match against Great Britain, so after the roster came out, she said, “my preparation for the games looked slightly different than that of her teammates.” Abby detailed, “I had a big focus on my physical fitness as I wasn’t able to hold a stick. I was finally able to grab my stick the week before we departed, and was able to really start playing once we were in Europe in mid-July.”

Once recovered and in Paris, Abby had many insights to share about her experience. She said, “Our team was able to stay in the village, and I quite enjoyed the experience. Team USA got all the athletes mattress toppers and AC units, so I was pretty comfortable the whole time.” Media coverage from the Olympic Village on platforms like TikTok and Instagram highlighted supposedly uncomfortable beds and the exceptional quality of the chocolate muffins. When asked about these, Abby highlighted, “The beds weren’t really that notable, and the chocolate muffins were definitely just as good, if not better, than everyone made them seem.”

On the game side of things, Abby detailed both her favorite, and the more difficult aspects of her experience. She emphasized, “It was such a unique experience full of highs and lows and the whole thing will be unbelievably memorable for the rest of my life.” In terms of favorites, Abby highlighted, “I was so grateful to have had so much support from my family and friends in Paris.”

In regard to difficulties, Abby said “There were so many challenging moments over the past year, and they’re all so complex. One of the hardest moments was coming back and playing our last game in the tournament after losing to Great Britain. It was such an important game, and a hard loss. We knew that our tournament would be over after our last game, so we had to find the mindset shift to come out firing for that last game regardless of what happened against GB.”

That final game ended up being Abby’s favorite to compete in, because it was their first win (1-0). The most memorable game, however, was the game against Great Britain; “It was extremely hard fought and was probably our most important match– we weren’t able to find the win, which was a huge disappointment, but there were so many impactful moments in that game that I will never forget.” In the end, the experience was extremely positive and informative; according to Abby, “[the team] all gained so much knowledge over this past year and during the Olympics that we’ll be able to use to our advantage next time around.”

In reflecting on her incredible journey from high school field hockey to the Olympic stage, Abby Tamer’s story is one of perseverance, growth, and dedication. From a skeptical middle schooler to a key member of the National Team, Abby embodies the power of resilience and commitment. Her time in Paris, and the journey to get there, were ultimately marked by both triumphs and challenges– from overcoming an injury to navigating the highs and lows of international competition.

Ultimately, Abby’s candid reflections on her support system, the reality of living in the Olympic Village, and the emotional depth of her games offer a glimpse into life as an elite athlete. As Abby continues her academic and athletic pursuits at UofM, her journey serves as an inspiring example of how passion and perseverance can lead to extraordinary accomplishments, even from humble beginnings.