Is Fletcher Road still part of the Lima Township Hall plan?

As far as the future of Lima Township Hall is concerned, the property on S. Fletcher Road now appears to be out of the question.

At their May 12 meeting, the Lima Township Board approved a motion to accept the building owner’s notice to cease negotiations on the purchase agreement with Lima Township, and to stop any further expenditure of funds or investigation by Lima Township on the 50 S. Fletcher Road property.

This property on Fletcher had become part of a debate in Lima as to what they should do at or with the aging township hall 11452 Jackson Road. One proposal had the township looking into purchasing and remodeling the building at 50 S. Fletcher Road, which is currently Speedy Spots and formerly a Stuckey’s. Over the past year or so, Lima has been exploring possibilities for the township hall.

The other proposals being looked at were renovating the existing town hall on Jackson Road and building new offices on that lot, building new offices and town hall on the 16 acres the township owns on Lima Center Road behind Chelsea Area Fire Authority’s Station 2, or building new offices on those 16 acres and re-locating the existing town hall to that lot.

So things now stand where they have been for Lima; the Township Hall building is at 11452 Jackson Road and offices are being leased from the Chelsea Area Construction Agency at 12172 Jackson Road.