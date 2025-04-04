April 04, 2025

Is Your Child Starting Preschool or Kindergarten? It’s Time for a Hearing and Vision Screening

All children starting kindergarten or preschool must have their hearing and vision tested before starting school. The Washtenaw County Health Department offers free office appointments for hearing and vision screenings for children entering school in the fall. Appointments are available from May until August 2025. Call 734-544-6786 to schedule.

“It isn’t always obvious if a child is having trouble with their hearing or vision,” says Deborah Thompson, Lead Hearing and Vision Technician for the Washtenaw County Health Department. “Undiagnosed hearing and vision problems can be serious barriers to learning and development. Our goal is to identify any problems early to make sure kids have all the tools they need to hear, see, and learn before they start school. Schedule a screening today and avoid the back-to-school rush in the fall!”

Hearing and vision screening is required by the Michigan Public Health Code. Parents will be asked for proof of screening before their children enter kindergarten or Head Start. Once a child is in school, the Washtenaw County Health Department continues to provide free in-school screenings on a regular basis.

Vision screening includes testing for visual acuity, farsightedness, ability to use two eyes together, and symptoms of eye problems. Hearing screenings are done with an audiometer and other equipment based on the child’s needs.

Learn more about the Washtenaw County Health Department’s Hearing and Vision Program at bit.ly/WCHDseehear. Program flyers are available in English, Spanish, Arabic, and French on our website.

