COUNTY: Washtenaw
ROAD: Island Lake Road
CLOSEST CITY: Dexter
START DATE: 9 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 5 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020
PROJECT: Amtrak has been contracted by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to perform permanent repairs to the Dexter viaduct railroad bridge over Island Lake Road. The contractor will install a concrete ballast retainer over the roadway.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Island Lake Road will be closed nightly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. (except weekends) between Eastridge Drive and Dexter-Chelsea Road during construction. Motorists are recommended to follow the posted detours.
SAFETY BENEFITS: Installing the ballast retainer will prevent materials from falling from the top of the railroad viaduct bridge onto the roadway. Closing the road ensures safety to both workers and motorists.
