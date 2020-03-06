Advertisement





COUNTY: Washtenaw

ROAD: Island Lake Road

CLOSEST CITY: Dexter

START DATE: 9 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 5 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020

PROJECT: Amtrak has been contracted by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to perform permanent repairs to the Dexter viaduct railroad bridge over Island Lake Road. The contractor will install a concrete ballast retainer over the roadway.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Island Lake Road will be closed nightly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. (except weekends) between Eastridge Drive and Dexter-Chelsea Road during construction. Motorists are recommended to follow the posted detours.

Click here for a detour map.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Installing the ballast retainer will prevent materials from falling from the top of the railroad viaduct bridge onto the roadway. Closing the road ensures safety to both workers and motorists.

