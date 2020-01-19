Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Photo by Roven Images on Unsplash

It’s way too early to be talking about fireworks, or is it?

The Dexter City Council approved an amendment to the City’s firework ordinance at their Jan. 13 meeting. The amendment changed the wording of paragraph (a) of the ordinance for clarity purposes.

So if talking about fireworks helps take the sting out of winter by dreaming of summer, here is the City’s firework ordinance for you to read through thinking ahead to basking in the light of the silvery moon with the shadows of leaves flickering like a candle in the breeze as you settle back for a brilliant show.

The City of Dexter Ordains:

Chapter 26, Section 113 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Dexter, Washtenaw County, Michigan, is hereby amended as follows:

(a) The use, discharge and/or ignition of consumer fireworks in the City of Dexter is prohibited on all days and during all times except on those days and times where such a prohibition is not permissible under State and Federal Law. (See the law below for specific times)

(b) A person shall not ignite, discharge and/or use consumer fireworks on any public place, school property, church property or the property owned by another person or entity without the organization’s or person’s written permission.

(c) A person shall not discharge consumer fireworks in such a manner so as remnants from consumer fireworks land on any public place or the property of another, including but not limited to, apartment property and condominium property, without that person or organization’s written permission.

(d) An individual under the age of 18 shall not use consumer fireworks unless under the direct supervision of an adult.

(e) An individual who uses, ignites or discharges consumer fireworks while under the influence of alcoholic liquor, a controlled substance or a combination of alcoholic liquor and a controlled substance is guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine up to $1000.00, or if the violation caused damage to the property of another person, by up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine up to $1000.00.

(f) Any individual who violates subsections (a)—(d) of this section shall be responsible for a municipal civil infraction and be subject to a fine of at least $100.00 and no more than $1000.00.

(g) An individual who owns property that knowingly allows a violation of subsections (a)—(d) of this section to occur on his/her property shall be responsible for a municipal civil infraction and be subject to a civil fine of at least $100.00 and no more than $1000.00.

(Ord. No. 2013-01, 7-22-2013)

The current state law which regulates the use of consumer fireworks is MCL 28.457 and lists the times fireworks can be used as follows:

(1) Except as provided in this act, a local unit of government shall not enact or enforce an ordinance, code, or regulation pertaining to or in any manner regulating the sale, display, storage, transportation, or distribution of fireworks regulated under this act.

(2) A local unit of government may enact an ordinance regulating the ignition, discharge, and use of consumer fireworks, including, but not limited to, an ordinance prescribing the hours of the day or night during which a person may ignite, discharge, or use consumer fireworks. If a local unit of government enacts an ordinance under this subsection, the ordinance shall not regulate the ignition, discharge, or use of consumer fireworks on the following days after 11 a.m.:

(a) December 31 until 1 a.m. on January 1.

(b) The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.

(c) June 29 to July 4 until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.

(d) July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.

(e) The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.