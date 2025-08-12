It’s Official for Dexter’s New Superintendent

Dexter Community Schools (DCS) are moving forward with the Superintendent transition after the school board approved a new contract and plan.

DCS announced on August 12 the official hiring of Ryan Bruder as the next Superintendent:

“On August 11, 2025, the Dexter Community Schools Board of Education approved a contract with Ryan Bruder to serve as DCS Superintendent starting in March of 2026 after the retirement of Dr. Christopher Timmis. The Board also approved a contract to move Mr. Bruder to Assistant Superintendent through the transition period.”

The first resolution on this approved by the school board at their Aug. 11 meeting said the district had reached a mutually agreeable employment contract with Bruder and was ready to move ahead.

The second resolution said, “Upon approval of the Superintendent contract with Ryan Bruder, Mr. Bruder will be assuming new duties and the title of Assistant Superintendent as he begins his role transition.”

In the announcement, Board of Education President Elise Bruderly said, “The Board of Education is excited to partner with Ryan Bruder as Dexter Community Schools enters its next chapter. Mr. Bruder brings enthusiasm, expertise, and a genuine commitment to students to his work and to our district.”

DCS said that Bruder’s current position has been posted and once it is filled, “the formal transition process will begin with Mr. Bruder working across buildings and departments in a more formalized supervisory capacity.”

“Meanwhile, Dr. Timmis will continue to serve as Superintendent and actively continue the bond sale, design, and construction process – including notice to the community in early September on how to purchase bonds,” the announcement said.

Bruder, a Dexter High School graduate, began his career with DCS in 2016 as the Principal of Bates Elementary School and then he later moved with the Bates staff to Beacon Elementary as the Principal there. Since 2021, he has been DCS’s Executive Director of Instruction.

With the official hiring now done, Bruder said in the announcement, “It is truly an honor to lead the district that has helped shape me as a person, an educator, and a leader. I look forward to continued partnerships with the Board of Education, staff, students, families and the community to build on our shared successes, embrace new opportunities, and ensure every student is known by name, strengths, interests and needs.”

DCS said a series of community forums will be held in the coming months for Bruder to work with community members, parents, students, and staff to assess current successes and future needs in the school district.

Photo 1: School Board President Elise Bruderly and Ryan Bruder signing contracts. Photo courtesy of DCS

Photo 2: New Superintendent Ryan Bruder and his family. Photo courtesy of DCS