| 1 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Chelsea’s Restaurant month starts on July 1 and participating restaurants are only asking one thing: Eat, Drink, Enjoy! Chelsea.

Every Wednesday in July (July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29) participating restaurants will run specials all day for patrons to enjoy.

As a preview, here are some of the specials for July 1:

Agricole Farm Stop – Place a curbside order of $25 or more and get a free small cafe drink of choice.

Arctic Breakaway – 1/2 off all specialty pizzas.

Brahma Haus – 50 percent off ice cream.

Jet’s Pizza – $10 off $25 spent.

This is the second year for this event and the feedback was so good from last year, and because there’s five Wednesdays in the month, Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Terris Ahrens said the organizers wanted to make it a month-long celebration of food and fun in Chelsea.

“It’s a great way to enjoy Chelsea,” Ahrens said of restaurant month.

Many restaurants in downtown Chelsea have also expanded their seating with outdoor options.

Ahrens said they are excited about the next month and are hopeful it will be a good time for all. He said the Chamber also wants to give a special thank you to their event sponsor Anne Nauts with Arbor One Mortgage Group. He said it wouldn’t be happening without her support.

Details for each weeks specials can be found at: https://chelseamich.com/devour-chelsea/ or by contacting your favorite restaurant.