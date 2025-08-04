Experience Michigan Summers at Jacob’s Fresh Farm

Discover the charm of Jacob’s Fresh Farm in Michigan, where families can enjoy you-pick raspberries, sunflower fields, and community festivals like the upcoming Summer Farm Festival on August 16.

Photo: Staff members who help make the farm’s events possible, described by Jacob as “the backbone of our operation.”

Nothing compares to a Michigan farm during summertime; a constant rotation of seasonal fruits to pick, gorgeous fields of flowers, delicious and often organically grown produce, and acres of greenery that offer the perfect backdrop for summer’s sweetest sunsets. Jacob’s Fresh Farm, located at 475 N Fletcher Rd., is celebrating all of that, and some, with the addition of various festivals throughout its warmer season. Jacob D’Lamater, alongside his wife, Anna, and their two-year-old daughter, Indigo, have owned the “old Seitz farm” since 2021, and have magnified its relevance ever since.

The D’Lamaters have consistently prioritized community events and accessibility on their farm. Jacob explained why this is:

Before I purchased the old Seitz farm, it became apparent to me, from talking with people at farm markets, local town activities, and Facebook forums, that the surrounding community didn’t have much to do with a real farm feel locally. It felt like most families had to drive 30+ minutes to get to a location that would offer many different fun-filled family activities. Even at that point, many emphasized they felt like they were being nickel-and-dimed on everything. We wanted to offer a once-a-month activity on the farm that families could enjoy and still leave without their wallets feeling empty. Sunflowers felt like a great transition from lavender, and honestly, who doesn’t love a field of sunflowers?

Jacob and Anna D’Lamater with their daughter, Indigo, at Jacob’s Fresh Farm. Indigo D’Lamater inspects a cluster of mums on the family farm.

Jacob’s Fresh Farm’s Lavender Festival took center stage in July, offering vendors, entertainment, and countless family-friendly activities. According to Jacob, “We start planning most of our events in January or February. Our Lavender Festival is our biggest festival, and I usually have it all booked out by March. This year, I had over 150 different points of contact, from music to food trucks. It takes a lot more effort than it may seem at face value”. And while there are facets that can be planned months in advance for these festivals, there are also, inevitably, unforeseen hiccups along the way.

In the past, the August festival at Jacob’s Fresh Farm revolved heavily around sunflowers, even being referred to as the Sunflower Festival, but Mother Nature had other plans for the 2025 season. “This year is going to be a bit different than the previous years”, Jacob asserted. “In past years, we emphasized the sunflower as our main focus for the celebration. However, with the extremely unpredictable and difficult growing season, our sunflower fields have not fared well. Instead, we are focusing more on a celebration of everything that summertime on the farm has to offer…” Thus, on August 16th, 2025 (from 10:00 am-5:00 pm), the Summer Farm Festival will make its debut. This includes many different you-pick options, such as flower bouquets, dried lavender, and raspberries, as well as plenty of interactive opportunities for both children and adults, “including barnyard basketball, toddler town, a bounce house, kids’ games, food trucks, and so much more.”

Although sunflowers might not be as apparent as in past summers, the event is sure to entertain, impress, and be a fantastic opportunity to support locally. When asked about his favorite aspect of the event, Jacob emphasized, “It may sound cliché, but when I see people leaving the festival with smiles on their faces and seeing families grow memories while at the event,” the months-long preparation is more than paid off by the joy brought to the community. Jacob continued, “I am absolutely in awe every time we open and receive the support of the community. A ton of people stop by even if the event isn’t for them because they want to show their support. That means the world to us.” In the end, the sheer desire to support locally enables these festivals to thrive, and for that, Jacob’s Fresh Farm is incredibly thankful.

Visitors enjoy you-pick raspberries during the summer harvest. Sunflowers in bloom at Jacob’s Fresh Farm.

Amidst these successful community events, Jacob and Anna have been busy raising their daughter, Indigo. “Right now, our daughter is two-and-a-half, and it is so much fun. We’ve been taking a few early evenings off and taking her to the park to play. It’s an absolute blast watching her eyes light up as she slides down the slide or we push her on the swing.” As Indigo gets older, she has also taken on new farm responsibilities, mainly quality control and taste testing. Jacob explained, “I believe her favorite aspect of the farm is the abundance of fruits and veggies everywhere she walks. Especially the you-pick raspberries.”

Although “Mother Nature seems to be getting harder to work with every year…”, Jacob’s Fresh Farm is constantly seeking ways to evolve and involve the community in its organic oasis. This year, the farm had a new gutter-connected greenhouse installed. According to Jacob, “This allowed us to grow at a larger scale for spring plants and flowers in a much more economical way. This new greenhouse allows us to host events in the fall and winter.” So, stay tuned for even more farm fun throughout the colder months.

Jacob’s Fresh Farm is a family enterprise that aims to be accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for all ages, backgrounds, and demographics. Events like the Summer Farm Festival remind us of the simple joys of immersing oneself in nature, and aim to maintain that relevance. In fact, Jacob’s Fresh Farm’s website emphasizes: “Visit us to experience a community focused farm and reconnect with the natural environment that nurtures us.”

In an era increasingly dominated by digital distractions, Jacob’s Fresh Farm offers a chance to reconnect with the land and with each other. Whether it’s joining the community at the Summer Farm Festival or wandering through raspberry rows on a quiet evening, the farm provides space to slow down and appreciate the natural rhythms of life. With its focus on accessibility, sustainability, and genuine connection, Jacob’s Fresh Farm continues to remind visitors of the enduring value of Michigan’s agricultural heritage. Details about the August 16 festival can be found on the Jacob’s Fresh Farm Facebook event page.