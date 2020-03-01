Advertisement





James “Jim” Dean Tallman

Chelsea, Michigan

Was born on December 14, 1945. He left our world and his illness behind on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Jim was a loving, caring, likable guy who knew no enemies.

He made lasting impressions wherever he went, whether it was out on the water fishing, enjoying 18 holes on the golf course, or spending time at the beach with his family. After graduating from MSU in 1969, Jim spent 34 years teaching and coaching at Chelsea High School, then retired to spend winters at Quail Run Resort, in Wesley Chapel, Florida. He traveled the US with his wife and family taking memorable camping and fishing trips throughout his life.

Advertisement

Remembering him with love are his wife, Geraldine Tallman (Eddy); his brothers Delbert Tallman of Arlington, Texas, his twin Robert (Patricia) Tallman of Interlochen, and brother-in-law Tom (Brenda) Eddy of Climax.

He will be especially missed by his children Christine (Rick) Morton of Garden City and Jimmy (Jill) Tallman of Ada. Also, surviving are his grandchildren Kylie Morton, Katelyn Morton, Ryan Tallman, Allison Tallman, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Laveta Tallman, his sister Lorraine Handy and in-laws John and Alice Eddy. His family will miss his good nature, love, and laughter.

A memorial service will take place on March 6, 2020, at 1:00 pm from Cole Funeral Chapel, with visitation at noon prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, Jim would prefer to have donations made to the family, for a memorial at the Ludington State Park, where his family enjoyed annual trips for more than 40 years.