Jeanette M. Szalay

Ann Arbor, Michigan

At age 84 passed away on January 30, 2020. The daughter of Joseph and Lenora E. (Myers) Szalay, she was born September 30, 1935 in Ann Arbor and lived there all her life.

Jeanette was a housekeeping employee of the University of Michigan for over 20 years. She took care of her mother, was a voracious reader, and was known for her crocheting, embroidery, and sewing abilities. Putting together jigsaw puzzles was a favorite pastime. Jeanette was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Ann Arbor.

She is survived by one brother, John J. (Jackie) Szalay of Rotunda West, FL (formerly of Ann Arbor); two nephews, Scott (Donna) Szalay of Ann Arbor and Kurt (Jenny) Szalay of Saline; and three great-nieces and one great-nephew.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, February 22, 11:00 a.m., from St. Mary Catholic Church, Chelsea, with the V. Rev. William J. Canon Turner officiating. Visitation is at 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society of Michigan or the American Heart Association.