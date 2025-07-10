Jeriflyer Pool Drain Covers Recalled for Safety Hazard

Jeriflyer pool drain covers are being recalled due to a serious entrapment hazard that could lead to injury or death. These drain covers do not meet the safety standards set by the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act, raising significant concerns for swimmers’ safety.

The recall affects about 500 units of the Jeriflyer 8-inch pool drain covers, which were sold on Amazon by Junjuanshop between April 2024 and May 2025, priced between $10 and $15. The white plastic covers measure 8.1 inches in diameter and were manufactured in China.

Consumers are urged to stop using pools with these drain covers immediately. To receive a refund, pool owners should remove the drain cover, take a photo of it, and email the image to Junjuanshop at [email protected]. It’s crucial to ensure all pools have compliant drain covers and to educate children about staying away from drains.

No incidents or injuries have been reported yet, but the CPSC advises taking action to prevent potential dangers. For more information, visit the recall section on Amazon or contact the seller directly.







