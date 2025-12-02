Jim Carson Concludes Two Decades of Leadership at Dexter Senior Center

Photo: (L-R) John Scharf, Jim Carson, Anna Pekrul, Ron Miller. Photo provided by Anna Pekrul.

For more than twenty years, if you wanted to know anything about the Dexter Senior Center, you called Jim Carson. He stepped into the organization in June 2003, at a moment when the Center wasn’t sure how long it could keep its doors open. The director at the time knew Jim had recently retired from running his own small business and had deep community ties. She asked if he could help.

Jim agreed, joined the board as a trustee, and was almost immediately nominated and elected President. What followed were two decades of hands-on leadership. Jim became the person who guided the Center through lean years, growth years, and years filled with tough decisions. He encouraged board members to think bigger, and kept the organization moving forward even when the path wasn’t always clear.

Reflecting on his time as Board President, Jim says, “Looking back over my years as President, I am most proud of being part of fulfilling the Board’s longtime goal to build more capacity for seniors in the Greater Dexter Community. I am filled with a great sense of fulfillment every time I walk into our new Center and experience what it has become. What we have accomplished is not just about numbers. They are real improvements in people’s daily lives, and they lay the groundwork for continued improvement in the years ahead.”

When Jim first joined, the Center was a much smaller operation, requiring deep commitment and many hours of work. Membership was modest, programs were limited, and a new building was still years away from being a real possibility. Jim saw all of it evolve, and when something needed doing, he stepped in and did it.

Board Secretary Ron Miller explains Jim’s leadership was especially crucial in the past five years, saying, “When I was new to the board, Jim helped me understand the issues we were facing. The Center was coming out of Covid and trying to rebuild membership and stability. He kept things moving when it would have been easy to lose momentum. Even when we hit challenges, Jim kept us focused on the long term.”

Miller adds, “Jim put in countless hours to keep the Center active and moving forward. His connections in the community and his time on City Council helped us find our new home and navigate the changes that came with growth. He helped build a strong foundation that will support the Center for years.”

With the hiring of a new Executive Director in January, Jim was finally able to step back from the daily workload he had carried for so long. This fall, board member John Scharf of Webster Township accepted the role of Board President. John has served on the board for nearly two years, most recently as Treasurer.

Scharf says, “It has been my pleasure to work on the Senior Center Board with Jim Carson. By applying his knowledge and experience, he has repeatedly demonstrated his leadership through collaboration. Dexter Senior Center is what it is today because of Jim. Over decades, he has guided the organization through good times and bad. While the Center is thriving today due to teamwork involving the Board, the staff, and the community, there is no doubt that Jim’s leadership was indispensable.”

Looking ahead, Scharf continues, “Dexter Senior Center is entering a new and exciting chapter. As Jim says, the organization is pivoting. Given the size and scope of the operation, the increase in membership, and our brand new facility, we are beginning our transition to a policy board and relying on a professional staff. I look forward to identifying potential new board members who want to apply their talents in service to the organization.”

Miller echoes Scharf’s optimism, saying, “Outside of seeing all the wonderful things that are happening at the Center, I look forward to expanding programs for our members and working on a strategic plan that will guide us in the coming years.”

Carson will remain on the Board of Directors, helping guide the Center through its next phase. His commitment has shaped the organization into what it is today, a warm, welcoming, and essential community hub for area seniors.

Executive Director Anna Pekrul explains Jim’s mentorship has meant a great deal to her. “I first met Jim about three years ago, when the Center was in a very different place, both literally and figuratively. From that first day, I was struck not only by how much he does, but by who he is as a person. Jim has been an incredible mentor as I have settled into my role, always willing to answer questions and offer support.”

The Dexter Senior Center stands where it stands today because, more than twenty years ago, Jim Carson stepped in and said he would help. His fingerprints are on every improvement, every program, every decision that built the new facility and strengthened the community it serves.

Now, with a new building, a growing membership, and a new president at the helm, the Center is entering a fresh chapter, one Jim helped make possible.