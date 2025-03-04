Jim Hutton Selected Volunteer of the Year by Dexter Library

Of the 249 volunteers involved with the Friends of the Dexter District Library, one volunteer stood out in 2024. His name: Jim Hutton.

Hutton was honored as the top volunteer at the Friends board meeting in January. Jim Hutton, a dedicated father of 3 daughters, 5 granddaughters and 1 great grandson, enjoys watching local kids discovering the joy of reading books, especially used books on the first Saturday most months at the Dexter Library used book sale. In fact, Hutton volunteers every Saturday to either sort, sell or occasionally manage the used book crew under the direction of Cortney Ophoff, Friends Book Sale Chair. Ophoff, impressed by Hutton’s dedication, appreciates his work ethic and consistency over the past 3 plus years. Congratulations Jim on a job well done.