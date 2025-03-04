March 04, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

STN Staff

Dexter

Jim Hutton Selected Volunteer of the Year by Dexter Library

Dexter District Library

Of the 249 volunteers involved with the Friends of the Dexter District Library, one volunteer stood out in 2024.  His name: Jim Hutton.

Hutton was honored as the top volunteer at the Friends board meeting in January.  Jim Hutton, a dedicated father of 3 daughters, 5 granddaughters and 1 great grandson, enjoys watching local kids discovering the joy of reading books, especially used books on the first Saturday most months at the Dexter Library used book sale.  In fact, Hutton volunteers every Saturday to either sort, sell or occasionally manage the used book crew under the direction of Cortney Ophoff, Friends Book Sale Chair. Ophoff, impressed by Hutton’s dedication, appreciates his work ethic and consistency over the past 3 plus years.  Congratulations Jim on a job well done.

Latest articles

Margaret Ann Oberle

STN Staff

Dexter Teacher Honored as MiSTEM STEM Integration Educator of the Year

Lonnie Huhman

UPCOMING EVENTS

[MEC id="32288" ]

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News