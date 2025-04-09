Job Developers Alliance to Host Apprenticeship Fair

The Job Developers Alliance (JDA) is hosting their second annual Apprenticeship Fair on May 1, 2025. The Fair aims to connect those who are looking for hands-on skills and experience in a trade or profession with local employers. Attendees have the chance to learn more about apprenticeship programs where participants would learn a skill or trade under a professional in the field on the job.

The JDA was founded in 2014 with the mission of connecting those having a hard time finding work with job opportunities. Original members found that their clients were often unable to find reliable work after being out of the work force due to extenuating circumstances. The JDA began with the hope of helping their clients be more competitive in the job market. The JDA includes local organizations and non-profits from the Washtenaw County area and continues to grow.

“Often, our clients weren’t on the same playing field as their competitors,” Cheranissa Williams, Alliance member representing the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development, said. “They had been removed from their careers for some time and weren’t sticking out to employers. The Alliance was created to help give them support and a leg up during the job-finding process, as it can be so stressful.”

The JDA noticed another gap this past year: youth that have graduated high school but do not want to go to college. The Alliance found that many of these young people were feeling stuck and did not know what to do or how to start a career. To address this, the JDA decided to host their very first Apprenticeship Fair. At this year’s fair, there will be representatives from local employers looking to hire apprentices including Michigan Medicine Department of Pathology, Zoller, E & E Manufacturing, and CVS Health.

Attendees will get face time with employers and get the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the programs to see what might be a good fit for them. Everyone is welcome at the fair, and attendees are encouraged to prepare their resume ahead of time, dress professionally, and bring their true selves to impress potential employers.

The Apprenticeship Fair is supported by a number of community organizations: Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development, Washtenaw Community College Office of Apprenticeship, City of Ann Arbor, Michigan Ability Partners, Path4Ability, MichiganWorks! Southeast, Jewish Family Services, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, and Michigan Rehabilitation Services.

The 2025 Apprenticeship Fair will take place on Thursday, May 1 from 4pm to 7pm at Ypsilanti High School located at 2395 Packard Rd, Ypsilanti. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/4iVB6xY