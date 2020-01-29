Advertisement





John “Dave” Scriven

Chelsea, Michigan

At age 80 passed away on January 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital-Chelsea. Born on January 20, 1939 in Pontiac, MI. Dave is the son of Clare Albert and Eleanor J. (Riker) Scriven.

He grew up and went to school in Pontiac, MI but spent his summers at his family cottage on Riker Lake in Chelsea. His roots were deep in both areas with buildings, roads, and lakes named after his family. Dave graduated Cum Laude from University of Detroit Mercy with a degree in Marketing and Accounting. After starting his family, he moved permanently to the Chelsea area and built a home with his wife (Valerie) and children (Laura, Barbara) next door to the cottage where he grew up.

Advertisement

Shortly after moving to Chelsea, he became a charter member in the Chelsea Lions Club where he served as Tail Twister, President, and in other capacities. The Lions were a huge part of his life and the charity work was a passion. He was looking forward to the re-launch and was formulating ideas to improve and to make it relevant again. Dave started a local chapter of YMCA-Indian Princesses as Chief Big Bear. He also worked with other local organizations over the years such as the St. Louis School, Masons, the Men’s Golf League at Inverness, CATS bus service, Special Olympics, and he was a Trustee for Dexter Township.

Sports were always a priority to Dave, from lettering in tennis and basketball at Pontiac High, coaching his children’s T-ball and softball teams, serving as assistant coach for freshman and JV basketball at Chelsea High School, to being a season ticket holder for years at U of M men and women’s basketball with his good friends, Bill and Shar Eisenbeiser. Most of his travel involved sports-related events, championships, and play-offs.

Highlights of his later life: being kidnapped by his daughters for his 70th birthday and taken to the sports Halls of Fame around the country; and his 75th-and-a-half birthday celebration at the Classic Game in Cooperstown, NY, where he met most of the living Hall of Famers at a special event.

After retiring as a merchandiser from Ford Motor Company, he continued to be very active in a variety of ways. For 12 years, he ran the pro shop at Inverness Country Club where he got to talk to people all day, exchange sports stories, and do and receive a little harassing. He golfed in many different leagues, enjoyed putzing around the family cottage, took trips with friends, and worked with charities and organizations.

He is survived by his children, Laura and Barbara Scriven; their mother, Valerie Scriven; sister, Connie O’Donnell; niece, Kathleen, and nephew, Michael; as well as many cousins and other very special friends.

In accordance with his wishes, a memorial service is planned for Saturday, April 25, 2020, 11:00 am, from Inverness Country Club of Chelsea, with an optional round of golf to follow. He had a huge soft spot for animals and had many rescues (cats, dogs, and even horses) over the years. The family requests expressions of sympathy be made in his name to Mikey & Me, 465 S. Freer Rd. Chelsea, MI 48118), a local dog rescue organization. They take dogs from high kill shelters and give them a place to be loved until they find a home.

Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea, MI, www.mitchellfuneral.com.