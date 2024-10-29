Join Dexter Community Band’s Fall Concert as it Answers the Question: So that’s Symphonic?

Todd Nissen

It was many months ago when Dexter Community Band Director William W. Gourley first began pondering the question: What is symphonic music? People often think of heavyweight composers like Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Ludwig van Beethoven when it comes to symphonies. But should that always be the case?

On Nov. 10, the Dexter Community Band opens its 43rd season with their response to those who ask, So That’s Symphonic?

For instance, why not The Symphonic Beatles? Who says “Yesterday” can’t be done in the style of a brass choir? And the “nananana’s” of “Hey Jude” take on a whole new meaning with 75 band members playing them.

Then there’s Harry Potter Symphonic Suite, the iconic music that John Williams composed for “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first of the Harry Potter films. It starts with the mysterious “Hedwig’s Theme” that is heard in all eight of the Potter movies.

Symphonic Suite from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is another John Williams piece the band will play.

Other selections for the concert include Symphonic Dances from “Fiddler on the Roof” and Symphonic Dance No. 3 “Fiesta.” Bonus audience points if you can keep track of the time signature switches that bounce around from four beats to five beats to three beats to a measure throughout “Fiesta.”

Neil McKay is the band’s long-time principal tuba. But he doesn’t let all that extra metal piping get in the way of performing Herbert L. Clarke’s popular cornet solo, The Bride of the Waves, on his tuba.

Since the concert is the day before Veterans Day, the band will also perform the Armed Forces Salute. Veterans are encouraged to stand when their military branch anthem plays.

The free concert starts at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10. The location is the Center for Performing Arts at Dexter High School, 2200 North Parker Road.

The Dexter Community Band plays a total of four concerts during its 2024-25 season.

The next concerts are: