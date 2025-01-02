Join Emagine Entertainment For Specialty Screenings this January

Providing Open Caption, Sensory Friendly, Dementia Friendly, Breakfast & a Movie, and More

Community News

Join Emagine Entertainment this January as they host a variety of specialty screenings for their guests. Each month guests can watch some of the newest film releases with an enhanced experience. Open Caption screenings provide subtitles for those who are deaf or hard of hearing. Sensory Friendly Screenings provide modifications to the theater atmosphere without modifying the film for those who experience sensory issues. Dementia Friendly screenings provide exclusively selected classic movies and musicals and encourage audience participation while providing guests with special door-to-door service. The Breakfast and a Movie and Lunch and a Movie allow guests to enjoy a full meal and concessions while they enjoy their film.

OPEN CAPTION FILM SCREENINGS

Select Emagine locations will host Open Caption showings of some of the newest film releases on Sunday and Wednesday afternoons all month long. Guests who are deaf or hard of hearing will be able to enjoy the movie-going experience with audio subtitles displayed on the big screen for all to see.

All open caption movies are shown in 2D. *Note: there are no modifications made to the film.

(Michigan) Emagine Birch Run, Canton, Hartland, Macomb, Novi, Palladium, Rochester Hills, Royal Oak, Saline, Woodhaven, Quality 10 Powered by Emagine, Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine

(Wisconsin) Emagine Geneva Lakes

(Illinois) Emagine Frankfort, Batavia

(Indiana) Emagine Noblesville, Portage

Films:

On-Sale dates vary. Check the website or the Emagine app for theaters and showtimes.

MUFASA: THE LION KING

Wednesday, January 1

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3

Sunday, January 5

Wednesday, January 8

BETTER MAN

Sunday, January 12

Wednesday, January 15

SEPTEMBER 5

Sunday, January 19

Wednesday, January 22

FLIGHT RISK

Sunday, January 26

Wednesday, January 29

SENSORY FRIENDLY FILM SCREENINGS

Select Emagine locations will host a unique, sensory friendly screening twice a month, with specific modifications made to ensure an enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory needs and their supporters. Their sensory friendly programing makes going to the movies a more enjoyable experience for families, children, and teens with sensory needs. All sensory friendly films will be shown in 2D. *Note there are no modifications made to the film.

What does Sensory Friendly mean?

First, it means sensory friendly experience (lights up a bit, sound down a bit). Second, if your child needs to get up, move, dance, sing…No problem. Third, guests are welcome to bring a safe snack for any food allergies or food avoidance/restrictions.

Locations:

(Michigan) Emagine Birch Run, Canton, Hartland, Macomb, Novi, Palladium, Rochester Hills, Royal Oak, Saline, Quality 10 Powered by Emagine, Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine

(Wisconsin) Emagine Geneva Lakes

(Illinois) Emagine Frankfort, Batavia

(Indiana) Emagine Noblesville, Portage

Films:

First Showing of the Day. On-Sale dates vary. Check the website or the Emagine app for theaters and showtimes.

MUFASA: THE LION KING

Saturday, January 4

DEMENTIA FRIENDLY SCREENING

Dementia Friendly Screenings include exclusively selected classic movies and musicals presented in a unique setting with softer sound and ambient lighting. Guests are able to interact during the presentation and encouraged to talk back, clap, tap their feet, sway, sing along and get up and dance.

Emagine works with local organizations to provide guests with a special door-to-door experience guided by a team of dementia friendly “Purple Angels.” These staff and volunteers act as guides for the guests beginning the moment they arrive until the moment they leave.

More information can be found on Emagine’s website under Dementia Friendly Films.

Locations:

(Michigan)Emagine Saline, Emagine Canton, Emagine Rochester Hills

(Illinois) Emagine Batavia

(Wisconsin) Emagine Geneva Lakes

Film:

A HARD DAYS NIGHT

Wednesday, January 8

SENIOR LUNCH AND A MOVIE

Each month, Emagine Royal Oak hosts a special Senior Citizen Lunch and a Movie. Tickets are $30 each and include a full lunch buffet, a 44oz. popcorn and a 21oz. fountain drink as well as a ticket to the showing. This offer is valid for guests aged 55 and up.

Location:

(Michigan) Emagine Royal Oak

Film:

On-Sale dates vary. Check the website or the Emagine app for more information.

THE LAST SHOWGIRL

Tuesday, January 21

11:00am Lunch / 12:00pm Movie

DINE N’ VIEW

Emagine Royal Oak offers a one-of-a-kind feature that takes movie going to a whole new level of luxury. During Dine n’ View movies, there is no need to wait in the concessions line for food and drink, you can head right over to your select theater, sit back, relax, and be waited on by an Emagine employee. A full-service restaurant experience can be had from your theater seat featuring the newest and biggest movie releases. Movies are marked with “Dine n’ View” before the film title to designate a special feature.

Dine n’ View films are scheduled weekly at Emagine Royal Oak.

*Guests are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes prior to the film’s showtime to allow enough time to order.

Location: Emagine Royal Oak

Films:

On-Sale dates vary. Check the website or the Emagine app for theaters and showtimes.

NOSFERATU

Friday, January 3, 2025

DEN OF THIEVES 2

Friday, January 10, 2025

ONE OF THEM DAYS

Friday, January 17, 2025

FLIGHT RISK

Friday, January 24, 2025

COMPANION

Friday, January 31, 2025

RECLINE WITH WINE

Guests 21+ are invited to visit Emagine Royal Oak for a special screening event hosted by Emmy-winning producer Greg Russell. The event will feature an array of activities designed to delight fans of the highlighted film, wine enthusiasts, and trivia buffs alike. Guests will be able to partake in a wine and cheese tasting during the film, with a curated selection of wines featured in the film, and a trivia contest following the film.

For $40 guests will receive a $10 movie ticket, two 4oz glasses of house wine, and a cheese plate.

Location: Emagine Royal Oak

Film:

THE LAST SHOWGIRL

Wednesday, January 29

Film Begins 7:00pm with Trivia Following

THE LEGENDS WITH MITCH ALBOM AND BERNIE SMILOVITZ

Emagine Entertainment is inviting guests to come and experience radio personality and author, Mitch Albom and TV personality Bernie Smilovitz, on stage together at Emagine Royal Oak, as they talk sports and a variety of other topics. You’ve spent your whole life reading, listening, and watching these guys, now is the opportunity to experience these local Detroit legends live and in-person! Tickets are $15 per person with a portion of all ticket sales donated to S.A.Y. Detroit and Have Faith Haiti charities

Location: Emagine Royal Oak

Monday, January 13

Begins 7:00pm

SECRET CINEMA

Experience the all-new Secret Cinema event now at Emagine Palladium! Hosted by the renowned entertainment movie buff, Greg Russell. Guests will be treated to a carefully curated secret film screening, complete with engaging discussions led by Greg and a special guest. Tickets are $10.

Location: Emagine Palladium

Secret Cinema Date

Wednesday, January 16, 2025

Film Begins 7:00pm

WHERE:

Tickets are available at the box office, online at Emagine-Entertainment.com or through the Emagine App.

To purchase tickets and for a full list of showtimes visit Emagine-Entertainment.com

On-Sale dates vary.

All films, locations, dates, and times are subject to change.