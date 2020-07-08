Advertisement

NUBCO submitted photos of other beer gardens to give the Planning Commission an idea of their concept for seating and landscaping.

The first of several hurdles has been cleared in getting Dexter a new beer garden.

Northern United Brewing Company (NUBCO) requested the Dexter Planning Commission at its July 6 meeting to amend the ordinance for the Bishop Circle Research Park on Dan Hoey Rd. to allow businesses to pursue public outdoor operations such as a beer garden.

Jon Carlsen, Manager at NUBCO, told the commissioners that, while the concept began in earnest last year, the outdoor concept harmonizes well with current concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. “What we’re finding out throughout the State of Michigan in a wide variety of people from Northern Michigan to Metro Detroit and then to Washtenaw County is that about half of the population doesn’t want to go inside.”

NUBCO is the parent company for a family of enterprises that include Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, North Peak Brewing Company, Nomad Cidery, Civilized spirits, Blue Tractor restaurants, and Mission Table restaurant in Traverse City. The company’s 70,000 square foot headquarters in Dexter also includes Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales + Kitchen, a pub serving NUBCO’s potent potables and farm-to-table food selections.

Carlsen had high praise for the bar and kitchen staff and community through the recent crisis. “Maggie and her team at the tasting room, have actually done better than many of our locations. The community of Dexter has been unbelievable. We’re in a unique spot inside of the park, but the community as a whole has been phenomenal.”

NUBCO’s initial concept for the beer garden

The company wants to take that great effort – its great food and great drinks – into the great outdoors. Inspired by Hop Lot in Sutton’s Bay, MI, and other outdoor spaces, the plan is to create an attractive, socially distant, and safe outdoor seating area with comfortable chairs, landscaping, horseshoes, and corn hole among other attractions.

Dexter’s Community Development Manager, Michelle Aniol, told the Commission, “In 2012, (NUBCO) relocated from the downtown (Dexter) to have a larger facility because they were expanding. And at that time, the owners had expressed a desire to create a unique experience for its customers, where customers could enjoy the beer that they produce and farm to table food, both of which would be produced on site.”

Hop Lot Brewing Co. in Sutton’s Bay, MI, has become a popular destination due to its outdoor seating area feature activities and performances. While there was no specific mention of performances at Jolly Pumpkin’s beer garden during the presentation, but one can always hope. | Photo: Hop Lot Brewing Co. Facebook.

With those objectives now achieved, Michelle went on to explain, “In 2019, the applicant asked for a pre-construction, pre-application meeting in order to get feedback on their concept plan for the outdoor seating area. The feedback provided by the pre-application committee chair to the Planning Commission and city council was favorable.”

To get permission is a multi-step process: 1) Get the current ordinance, which does not permit outdoor seating, for the R&D park changed to allow an outdoor serving garden. The Planning Commission must approve the change and make a recommendation to the city council for final approval. After the ordinance is amended, then 2) submit a special land use request and site plan for outdoor seating to the Planning Commission for approval. Once approved, the Commission then passes the request on to the city council for final approval.

NUBCO is at step one – getting the Planning Commission’s recommendation to City Council to have the ordinance amended.

Planning Commissioner Thom Phillips stated, “What we’re looking for is an ordinance that gives the business owners the flexibility they need to design something that’s going to work for them.”

Matt Kowolski, Chair for the Planning Commission, added, “I think with the era we’re in as well as moving forward, these outdoor uses are key.”

The ordinance amendment passed unanimously and now heads to the city council for consideration.