Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Shines in Dexter Opening

Dexter Community Players’ Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat opened with strong performances, lively music, and enthusiastic local talent.

Photo: Michael Cicirelli as Pharaoh with ensemble. Photo by Steve Sheldon

Despite rumors that community theatre in Washtenaw County was on life support, the Dexter Community Players’ opening night performance of Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat put those rumors to rest. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the Dexter area performers put on an entertaining show.

Joseph premiered on Broadway in 1983 and most recently revived with Donny Osmond playing the role of Joseph, which brought renewed popularity to the song “Any Dream Will Do”. In Dexter’s performance, Spencer Briggs did an admirable job in the role. He took an easy-going approach to the role, which worked well. And his voice was easy to listen to.

Spencer Briggs with amazing technicolor coat with ensemble. Photo by Steve Sheldon Amy Smith, Spencer Briggs with ensembles singing Any Dream Will Do at the end of the show. Photo by Steve Sheldon Amy Smith & children’s ensemble. Photo by Steve Sheldon

Amy Smith, in the lead role as the narrator, was impressive. She maintained a stage presence throughout, and her soprano voice was distinctive and clear. Even when the entire cast was singing, Smith’s voice could be heard soaring above everyone else.

Joseph is a dreamer, but his eleven brothers find his dreams threatening and annoying. They plot to kill him and lie to their father Jacob. Instead of killing him, they sell Joseph into slavery. Once a despondent Jacob exits, the crowd erupts in a country music-themed hoedown.

That is part of the fun of this production. If country music is not your style, just wait. You’ll get Elvis, followed by Calypso. There is a little something for everyone in this show. Director Gosia Hoot, who also served as choreographer, got the most out of the cast. The show featured dance numbers, simple dances performed with precise timing and smooth movements. Laurie Hildreth provided the music direction.

Supporting cast members include Nick Sequin as Rueben, Greg Forsyth as Simeon, Heather Nordenbrock as Levi and Zayne Knuth as Judah.

Other cast members are Rachel Palmer, Rob Roy, Vivian Briggs as Gad, Colby Nordenbrock, Michael Cicirelli as Pharaoh, Alan Holsztynski as Jacob/Potiphar, and Rosie Pahl Donaldson as the sultry Mrs. Potiphar.

Hoot made effective use of the children’s ensemble. This ensemble included Kendall Grimm, Nessa June Sereno, Willa Finkbeiner, Elliott Dilley, Delainey Ringle and 5-year-old Lillian Seguin. These kids were used extensively throughout the show, including singing background harmonies for the lead singers.

During the French ballad, Those Canaan Days, the adult cast presented a visually pleasing dance routine, with the guys and gals paired up dancing a modified waltz. It worked.

As with most opening night performances, there were a few glitches. Times when actors’ microphones weren’t on, when actors were standing in the shadows out of the range of lights, and scene changes that went bump in the dark. These were all minor issues that will surely get fixed before the next performance.

Joseph runs through Sunday, 7/27. Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.dextercommunityplayers.org or at the door.