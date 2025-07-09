Chelsea City Councilmember Kate Henson Announces Candidacy for Mayor

Chelsea City Councilmember Kate Henson has officially entered the race for mayor, announcing her candidacy on July 8 through a Facebook post and the launch of a campaign website.

Henson, who currently serves on the City Council, joins the contest for the mayoral seat that will be decided in the November 4, 2025, election. In addition to the mayor’s office, three council seats will also be on the ballot.

In her announcement, Henson pointed to her background in civic leadership and community engagement, stating her intent to continue and build on existing city initiatives. “I have demonstrated effective leadership, a commitment to sustainable growth, openness to innovation and effective decision making,” she wrote on her campaign site, referencing her time on the City Council, as a School Board Trustee, and as co-chair of the Strategic Planning Group.

She describes her leadership style as collaborative and rooted in community input. “I am experienced with working in committees, seeking out community voices and expert advice, and balancing various needs, preferences and constraints to find the solutions that will best serve our town.”

Henson first came to the city as a teenager and later returned with her husband to raise their two daughters. She credits the city’s sense of safety, strong schools, and community amenities as key reasons for settling in Chelsea.

Professionally, Henson serves as the Director of Programs for General Systems, where she focuses on organizational and leadership development. She is also the creator of leadership programs aimed at women and girls.

Her campaign platform emphasizes “people-first policies and sustainable local growth,” according to her website. She advocates for preserving Chelsea’s small-town character while promoting innovation and equity.

More information about her campaign and platform is available at www.katehenson4mayor.com.