Keep Ballet Chelsea Dancing! Partner With Us

Community News

Ballet Chelsea’s Partner With Us (PWU) Campaign is underway!! As part of Ballet Chelsea’s 2024-25 Season, they have embarked on “Dancing Back,” a program that expands the variety of classes offered, time of day, and class duration.

Funds raised help defray costs for Classes ranging in ages from 3 – 103, including Absolute Beginner Teen and Adult Ballet Classes, Pilates, and Mime and Physical Acting. For the youngest crowd, there is Creative Ballet, Tiny Tappers, Bop Hop, and Jazz. Fifteen dedicated instructors and staff create a positive student experience.

This campaign is critical to Ballet Chelsea’s financial viability as a nonprofit arts organization. Consider donating to Ballet Chelsea during their Partner With Us campaign. Text BALLETCHELSEA to 44-321, follow the link, and help Ballet Chelsea remain dancing for years to come!

“Without the generosity of donors, sponsors, and grants, Ballet Chelsea wouldn’t be able to give back to the families and communities we proudly serve,” shared Jean Delwiche, Business Manager.

Students participate in a peer-to-peer fundraising initiative that supports performances, financial aid, and adaptive dance offerings. In previous years, students and their extended families have contributed a significant portion of the funds raised, with 225 individual fundraising pages created. An actual grassroots pull-up their dance-shoes organization – with a $30,000 2024 Goal.

Ballet Chelsea is devoted to raising funds to provide financial aid and scholarships to

make dance accessible for all. Ballet Chelsea delivers students over $10,000 in financial aid and class discounts each year.

Kasey Brown courtesy Ballet Chelsea

The performance Season will begin with Ballet Chelsea’s 27th Anniversary production of The Nutcracker, this December in collaboration with the Jackson Symphony Orchestra at the Potter Center.

Ballet Chelsea has a costume designer on staff to bring the required measure of design creativity to professional performances. Recent hire Kasey Brown fills the void created when long-time designer Mary Waldron retired.

Brown is from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

She graduated with her BFA from Western Michigan University and recently received her Masters in costume design at Virginia Commonwealth University. Read more about Brown at this link.

Ballet Chelsea has established itself as a multifaceted arts organization within Southeast Michigan. Through hard work and generous community support, the nonprofit organization continues to provide high-caliber dance training, arts education, and performance opportunities to students from many mid-Michigan communities.

Please consider donating by going to balletchelsea.org. As part of the Partner With Us campaign running September 11 through 21, Text BALLETCHELSEA to 44-321, follow the link, and help their Dancing Back Program.