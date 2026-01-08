Kerrytown Concert House and Zingerman’s Deli Announce “Melodies & Morsels” Series

Kerrytown Concert House (KCH) and Zingerman’s Delicatessen, two Ann Arbor institutions, have announced a new collaborative series called Melodies & Morsels. This series is designed to give patrons the experience of the sounds and flavors of different regions from around the world.

Each of the three concerts features musicians, a tasting box, a guided tasting with one of Zingerman’s Delicatessen’s food mongers, and complimentary wines from KCH’s cellar.

Friday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m. – France Edition: An Evening of France’s Music & Culinary Culture with Zingerman’s Deli and Third Coast Swing feat. violinist Grant Flick

An Evening of France’s Music & Culinary Culture with Zingerman’s Deli and Third Coast Swing feat. violinist Grant Flick Thursday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. – Italy Edition: An Evening of Italy’s Music & Culinary Culture with Zingerman’s Deli and Alla Boara

An Evening of Italy’s Music & Culinary Culture with Zingerman’s Deli and Alla Boara Thursday, March 12, 7 p.m. – Ireland Edition: An Evening of Ireland’s Music & Culinary Culture with Zingerman’s Deli and the Selkie Celtic Trio

“We are incredibly excited to partner with our neighbor Zingerman’s Delicatessen on Melodies & Morsels, which truly merges the cultural and culinary heart of Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown district,” said Monica Swartout-Bebow, Artistic and Executive Director of Kerrytown Concert House. “This series is about creating a richer, multi-sensory cultural experience right here in Ann Arbor—a night where the music and the food tell a harmonious story.”

Zingerman’s Deli is a Kerrytown neighbor and a natural partner for this concert series.

“At Zingerman’s, we believe we have an obligation to give back to the community of which we are a part, and we are thrilled to give our support to the mission of Kerrytown Concert House through this concert series,” said Grace Singleton, Managing Partner of Zingerman’s Deli.

Tickets available at kerrytownconcerthouse.com