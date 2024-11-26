Kick Off the Holiday Season with Milan’s “Pop on Main”

November 30th, 2024, 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

The holiday season is just around the corner, and Downtown Milan is ready to celebrate with Pop on Main, a lively event to kick off Small Business Saturday. Hosted by the Downtown Milan Development Authority (DDA) in partnership with the nationwide #ShopSmall initiative, Pop on Main is the perfect way to embrace the festive season while supporting local businesses.

Jessica Meingasner from the Milan DDA explains, “Every one of our events is run with the sole purpose of bringing awareness to our small local businesses. We try to bring holiday magic to these events in hopes we can get more people to Downtown Milan to discover the unique shops and restaurants and create lasting memories.”

Start Your Day Early

The celebration begins bright and early at 8:00 AM. The first 100 shoppers to visit the DDA Office at the Old Fire Barn (153 E. Main Street) will receive a free Pop on Main bag packed with goodies, including “Downtown Dollars.” These vouchers can be used like cash at participating businesses during the event, making them a fun and practical way to explore Milan’s shops and restaurants.

Don’t Miss the Flash Sales

Throughout the day, enjoy a series of flash sales that start at 8:00 AM and run every 30 minutes. Each sale lasts for just one hour, offering incredible deals at select stores. Keep an eye on the DDA’s Facebook page, event listing, and website for updates on participating businesses and their sales schedules.

A Day Full of Festivities

Pop on Main isn’t just about shopping—it’s a full-fledged celebration. While you explore Downtown Milan, you can enjoy:

Delicious treats from food trucks like The Almond Hut and Smac and Cheese. A vendor fair in Tolan Square, showcasing local artisans and businesses. The Milan Garden Club’s Greens Sale, offering festive greenery for your holiday decor in a nearby building under renovation.

Pop on Main is more than just a shopping event; it’s a way to kick off the holiday season with family, friends, and the vibrant Milan community. Don’t miss this opportunity to shop local, score amazing deals, and create lasting memories.