Kiwanis Club Awards Six Major Grants

Photo: Sunnie Johnson-Lain (center) accepts one of six grants given by the Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor

The Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor Foundation has awarded Major Grants of approximately $25,000 to six local organizations. The grants are in support of mental health services in the local community.

Sunnie Johnson-Lain, President & CEO Catholic Social Services, accepted a check to support therapist, nurse practitioner and psychiatrist salaries so they can form and retain a diverse clinical team to provide integrated mental health services to those who have barriers to accessing needed mental health care.

Julie Piazza, Senior Project Manager, Office of Patient Experience, Michigan Medicine Patient and Family Life Specialist Team, accepted a check for services to support young adult cardiac patients as they transition from Pediatric to Adult care. The objective is to provide patients and families with the same high-quality patient experience they have come to rely on in their pediatric health-care journey while employing patient-family centered care principles and leveraging resources.

Collen Sherman, Director of Corporate & Foundation Relations, Michigan Medicine and Stephanie Salazar, Project Coordinator for Outreach & Education at Michigan Medicine Depression Center, accepted a check to support Peer-to-Peer, a project created in 2009 out of a partnership with the AA Public Schools after a handful of students died by suicide. Peer-to Peer is built on the premise that youth are more likely to respond to messaging from their friends than from adults. It serves middle and high school students in 28 schools in Washtenaw County.

Diana Anderson, Director of Development and Kellie Rutledge, Executive Director, Ozone House, accepted a check to support trauma therapy services and mental health care for youth and young adults (ages 10 to 24) to improve mental health outcomes for homeless and runaway youth.

Christine Watson, CEO, Safehouse Center, accepted a check to continue critical services that support survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence and their children by providing training for new and current volunteers, providing essential educational materials and communication tools, and empowering survivors through workshops on legal rights, self-care, and financial literacy.

Tim Richey, Executive Director, Washtenaw Area Council for Children, accepted a check to support the Teen Wellness in a Digital World Project whose purpose is to combat cyberbullying and negative and dangerous behaviors online that contribute to mental and physical stress and pain and anxiety for children and teens through education, engagement, and awareness.