American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency need for blood, due to Hurricane Helene and now Hurricane Milton.

In response, Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor is hosting a blood drive this Friday, Oct 11, from 8 am to 2 pm at our Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor Thrift Sale location: 100 N Staebler Rd, just off Jackson Road.

Donors are encouraged to make appointments at: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive