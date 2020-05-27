Advertisement

from The Knights of Columbus

Photo: Kelly Donnellon, Don McDevitt and Joe Yekulis take a break in front of the VA Hospital sign at the Emergency entrance in Ann Arbor after delivering lunch to 100 hospital staffers.

During the month of May, as everyone remained at home during the COVID19 pandemic, front line hospital workers and EMS staff continued to do their jobs in the community, caring for patients and responding to emergencies in the field. Inspired by fellow Knights of Columbus members in Michigan, Cardinal O’Hara 4th Degree Assembly #0489 approved a project brought forward by Past Faithful Navigator Joseph Yekulis on May 13th to honor the front line staff at the V.A. Hospital in Ann Arbor during Memorial Day Weekend. The 4th Degree of the Knights are also known as the “Patriotic Degree,” and are known for their color corps and projects that support veterans in need.

With the assistance of Patrick McDevitt, a retired Marine and owner of Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders on Zeeb Rd. in Scio Twp., the project was to provide lunch for 100 doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital. So on Saturday May 23rd, McDevitt and his father Don (retired USAF), worked with Yekulis and Assembly Captain Kelly Donnellon to assemble 100 sandwiches, along with three large salads, chips and cookies to transport to the V.A. Hospital in Ann Arbor to be set-up by noon that day.

When the food was presented to “Jim,” a staffer who was a 23 year veteran of the Military, he expressed his gratitude on behalf of the hospital staff, and felt that the gift from the Assembly was an opportunity to brighten the weekend for the entire hospital staff working through the holiday. McDevitt and Mancino’s gave the Assembly a 50% discount on the food. The Cardinal O’Hara Assembly is made up of 4th Degree K of C members representing all eleven K of C Councils from every Catholic Church in Washtenaw County.

