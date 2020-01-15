Advertisement





Avalon’s Supported Housing Model Is Extraordinarily Comprehensive And At Hilltop View Will Enlist Universally Respected Faith In Action’s Able Assistance.

“An Individual has not started living fully until they can rise above the narrow confines of individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of humanity. Every person must decide at some point, whether they will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness. This is the judgment: ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?’” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., August 11, 1957.

Once again tragically misinformed and disingenuous Dexter resident Sue Sherrill misleads Sun Times readers, this time with her response printed on January 1st to my letter published in the paper on December 27th.

The partnership between Dexter and Chelsea institution Faith in Action and Ann Arbor’s Avalon Housing brings nearly 70-years of successful community service to the Hilltop View apartments. Fearmongering cannot obscure the tremendous success that both agencies enjoy.

We should remember that the Hilltop View apartments has tremendous potential to serve families and military veterans living today in Dexter and Dexter Township. That includes 500 residents, 120 of them children living in poverty and the well over 600 veterans that reside in the community.

Being homelessness does not make anyone a criminal and no substantive crime is necessary for the poor to become enmeshed in our penal system. News outlets across the nation are replete with articles where impoverished individuals land in jail simply for being homeless or who face minor quality of life charges such as trespassing or sleeping on the streets. Jail is a harsh, ineffective and very expensive alternative to supported housing.

Hilltop View will be constructed using funds provided almost entirely by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis – monies devoted by our elected officials to serve the ill-housed. Beyond the housing provided the Hilltop View apartments will bring substantial monies to the Dexter community which otherwise will be devoted to similar projects in compassionate communities elsewhere.

A University of Michigan student’s 2010 death at Brian William’s hands in the Kalamazoo bus depot was horrific. At the time Williams resided in an Ypsilanti group home and had numerous run ins with area police which were clearly not appropriately addressed. Hilltop View will be 100-percent family and veterans housing, will not be a group home, and William’s case was in no manner related to Avalon Housing or to the housing and services Avalon provided then and continues to provide today.

Avalon’s supported housing model is extraordinarily comprehensive and at Hilltop View will enlist universally respected Faith in Action’s able assistance. The proven, successful programs will include weekly unit inspections, after-school and leadership programs for young people and active support for safe and healthy households.

“Do not oppress the widow, the fatherless, the sojourner, or the poor, and let none of you devise evil against another in your heart.” Zechariah 7:10

Jim Wolfington

Ann Arbor