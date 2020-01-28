Advertisement





Chelsea Police Officer – Hero of the Month

Following is a letter sent to the Chelsea Police. And I hereby nominate a Chelsea Police Officer as my Hero of the Month.

I was recently involved in an incident in which my minivan was run into by a very distracted woman who became hysterical after hitting me. Chelsea Police Officer, Shane Sumner showed up and attended the matter.

He was absolutely wonderful. He managed to calm the woman down enough to get her information and handled every detail of that incident superbly. To say he was courteous would be to say Ted Williams liked baseball. To say he was competent would be to say Yogi Berra played catch.

I commented in passing that I did 39 months overseas with the Army and was aware that every time an officer steps up to a car window he puts himself in harm’s way. Officer Sumner seemed to appreciate that.

I am sending this letter to the Sun Times and nominating Officer as Hero of the Month. I add that the Chelsea Police are, as far as I can see, a likeness of Officer Sumner; professional, courteous and reassuring to us, not just when we need you – but all the time.

Thank you.

David Carroll

Dexter