Dexter’s Political Process Gone Wrong

Over the past several months, a growing number of residents have begun and continue to question the Dexter City Council’s rushed and hushed decision to sell city-owned land across the street from Anchor and Beacon Elementary Schools to Avalon Housing for the express purpose of housing Washtenaw County’s chronically homeless who need not be clean or sober or agree to treatment.

What’s that, you say? You thought this was simply an affordable or low-income housing development? That’s not surprising. Terms like “affordable,” “supportive,” and “low-income” have been inconsistently, and often inaccurately, used to describe this development. In their most recent newsletter, even Faith in Action (FIA), who stands to gain a permanent location for its satellite food pantry currently open just 7 hours a week, fails to make any distinction between the 9 workforce housing units and 15 permanent supportive housing units comprising the development; instead, they stated, “There is a need for supportive affordable housing in the community, and this has weighed heavily on the staff of FIA for several years.” When you put it like that, who would even think of opposing this development? And yet FIA still cannot or will not say how many people in Dexter are eligible for permanent supportive housing.

You may have even heard that key school officials have expressed support for this development. Most recently, at the city council meeting on December 9, outgoing school board president Michael Wendorf began by saying that his comments were not on behalf of the board, but then went on to say, “The location of this project, which would include both affordable and supportive housing, and does not strike at least with me or anyone else on my board or in our administration, with any particular concerns.” To the best of my knowledge, the school board has no official position on the development because it has never been discussed. Further, I seriously question Mr. Wendorf’s authority to make a statement about this development on behalf of the entire administration.

So, here we are—mired in controversy. Those of us who have been thinking critically about this new policy decision that has far-reaching implications for our community have shared extensive documentation supporting our concerns, yet we have been met with emotionally charged resistance. Worse yet, direct questions of the mayor and city council continue to go unanswered. I can’t say for sure why the city, the local media, and other respected members of the community haven’t been willing to engage in a serious and sincere conversation about this development, but here is just one observation I’ve made. For those of you who weren’t aware, certain members of Faith In Action’s board of directors operate several powerful levers in this community.

Courtney Nicholls, our full-time city manager, joined the FIA board in October 2018, the same month during which Avalon and FIA first met with city staff to discuss this development; she is now the board president. Councilmember Paul Cousins recently shared that he is a past FIA board member and that his wife currently works for them.

FIA board member Doug Marrin has reported for several media outlets over the years and joined the Sun Times News earlier this fall; he is their only journalist covering this story in recent months. Even the moderators of the Dexter Forum—Karl Fink and John Hansen—have direct ties to FIA. Karl Fink is a current board member and John Hansen received their Humanitarian of the Year award in 2017. I was not present at the Dexter Forum’s meeting on July 20, their first discussion of the proposed development following the publication of the first of my now five letters to the editor of this paper; however, their online meeting summary indicates potential confusion about the distinction between workforce and permanent supportive housing: “Twenty-four units of affordable (subsidized, supportive, low income, workforce) housing are coming to Dexter on Dan Hoey Road.”

At the council meeting on December 9, several residents expressed a variety of concerns about the proposed development, including the fact that many people in the community still don’t know anything about it. If you’ve never spoken at a council meeting or public hearing, let me assure you it feels as effective as talking to a brick wall. These meetings aren’t intended to be a conversation—council members or commissioners and the community are not permitted to engage in a dialogue; rather, representatives are supposed to listen and then share their response at a later date. Yes, this is the form of public participation the city has chosen to gather citizen input about this development. Interestingly, after public comment, Mayor Keough stated: “But the fact that many people are here tonight shows me that there’s transparency in the process.”

When you think of ethics and transparency in journalism in government, is this what you had in mind: Undisclosed conflicts of interest? The refusal to answer direct questions? Perpetuated confusion about key terms? Policy decisions based on feelings instead of facts? No? Me neither.

Yes, concerns about all aspects of this development—including its proximity to the schools and the behavior of key players—are legitimate. For those of you who would like to come to your own conclusion, I am happy to share any and all documentation I have gathered to date. Simply email dexterhousingpetititon@gmail.com. Lastly, I want to thank everyone who has contributed to this discussion, particularly community members and representatives from various community and government agencies who have answered my questions or provided additional information.

Respectfully submitted,

Jamie Griffin

Dexter