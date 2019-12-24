Advertisement





Note: The following “Letter to the Editor” expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff.

As the holiday season is upon us, it is an excellent time to reflect on how we can help those in need. That opportunity is present right now in Dexter, where the Planning Commission is facing an important decision regarding Hilltop View Apartments, a proposed partnership between Faith in Action and Avalon Housing.

I am quite familiar with Avalon. I have practiced law for 36 years, much of it practicing housing law in Washtenaw County. Before that, I helped to organize a national housing conference. Avalon’s track record, of providing stable housing for those trying to get back on their feet, is one of tremendous success. Faith in Action is another organization with a stellar reputation. You can be sure that their joint project will be one to make Dexter proud.

Hilltop View is designed to provide permanent, long-term housing for both families and single persons, including many military veterans. Residents will pay rent, sign leases and have to live by the terms of the lease. Avalon will develop and manage the property, and Faith in Action will provide supportive services.

Advertisement

I am aware that opponents of the project fear that the residents will put Dexter residents, and children, in danger. There is no evidence to support this. Avalon has managed many similar projects with great success. Those who have been down on their luck, or have battled addiction, deserve a second chance. We all know people who are fighting battles. They deserve our support.

I encourage the Planning Commission, and the good people of Dexter, to support this project with pride, knowing that they have lent a helping hand to those who need it.

Nick Roumel