Note: The following "Letter to the Editor" expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff.

Let’s Talk About It Some More

There is an obvious misconception on what has been approved regarding the Avalon housing project and what it means for the community. I think with the overwhelming response of residents not knowing about it or understanding it, for whatever reason, it would only be appropriate to slow the process of the sale and talk about it some more. It is reasonable for people to have concerns after all this housing is going to be across the street from our children.

Our children are the most vulnerable and of the highest priority, and they need to be treated as such. It has been said that we all know someone who has been affected by mental illness and substance abuse, this is probably true. If so, I would think that people would be aware of the chaos and instability that is associated with it. This is a high-risk population that has high- risk behaviors, any true personal experience would show this to be the case. Making the need for careful consideration before placing this “supportive” housing project, that just groups high-risk individuals together and offers only voluntary services, across the street from our elementary schools.

I work in the medical field and encounter this population regularly, I grew up in low- income housing as a child and have had family members with both mental illness and substance abuse. The housing I lived in was offered as a steppingstone to low-income families, not as a plateau, like the proposed Avalon housing. It was filled with drugs, crime, and violence, so much that I was barely allowed to play outside. I worked very hard to make sure that my children did not have to experience this. As a professional, I see the complexity of this population frequently. From drug use and trafficking to delusional and paranoid thoughts to violence and harm to self or others. These behaviors do not discriminate if you are a single parent, or a veteran, a grandparent, young or old, these conditions require extensive and thorough monitoring and great responsibility of care. So yes, it is reasonable to have concerns when a housing project that places high-risk individuals with significant needs into independent housing, in fact, it seems a bit irresponsible. Putting up four walls and a food pantry does not fix the struggles that people with mental illness or drug addiction battle, I would even argue that it is a disservice to this population. Offering “safe” drug paraphernalia and the privacy to do drugs does not combat the addiction, it enables it. Also, it has not been made clear how they determine that these residents are not a threat to themselves or others. I have seen a screening form to gain residency, that causes great concern about the population and their needs being placed in this housing, again right across the street from our schools.

An Avalon spokesperson said that because they are drug addicts, mentally ill or homeless this does not make them criminals. I can tell you that when people overdose, they do not go to jail, they go to the hospital, and when people have violent psychotic episodes even with assault and battery, again the hospital, not jail. I would argue that just because you are not prosecuted as a criminal these still are very much criminal behaviors. It is naive to think that there will not be any complications associated with this housing project. So, who will be the ones to suffer the burden of these complications? It will be the community and due to the location, it will be our children. To be clear, I am not devaluing any human life, instead of as a mother I am prioritizing. This is not an appropriate location with all the uncontrollable and unpredictable variables. I am encouraging everyone to think with logic and reason what this will bring to our city, to form your own opinion on your own accord. It is okay to have concerns, and it is okay to want answers. It was not that long ago that we were told that opioids were safe and effective to treat pain, with minimal side effects. Rules and regulations, we changed to accommodate prescribing opioids. It may have helped a few people, but it ruined a lot more. My point being, that just because someone says it’s a good idea, does not mean that it is. Please speak up if you too are concerned.

Respectfully,

Jessica Delapena