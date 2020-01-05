Advertisement





Note: The following “Letter to the Editor” expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff.

I am writing in regards to the article on the Barn Sanctuary written in the 12/18/19 Sun Times News. The paragraph “the Barn Sanctuary provides a loving home specifically for farmed animals because farmed animals are the most abused and neglected group of animals in the world” is not a true representation of livestock production.

As local farmers, Superintendents at the Chelsea Community Fair and past 4-H members and leaders, we take great pride in how our animals are treated. It saddens me that an article like this would be put into print before the facts are all known. Did the reporter or editor know that some individuals from an Animals Rights group believed to be from the Barn Sanctuary came to the 2019 Chelsea Community Fair to bully underage exhibitors because they were showing an animal at the fair? These children were sworn at, yelled at and verbally abused in the livestock barn by people who stated they were from The Barn Sanctuary staff! It was an issue that had to be reported to the Chelsea Community Fair Board and the Chelsea Police Department.

These young exhibitors are trying to better themselves, learning to respect and care for their animal(s), learn leadership skills and earning money to be able to attend college. Livestock farmers most generally put their livestock ahead of their own needs. Our animals get fed and watered and bedded down long before we are able to sit down to a meal, get showered and go to bed each night.

Advertisement

If the reporter/editor of the Sun Times would ever like to discuss animal husbandry with the local farmers, we’d be happy to set up a meeting for such cause. We’d appreciate you researching your information before articles like this get put into print again.

Thank You,

Kathy Powers

From the Editor (printed in the 12-25-19 edition of The Sun Times News)

In the December 18 edition a report titled “Ugly Dog Distillery and Barn Sanctuary Partner on Unique Gift Drive” it was stated that farmed animals are the most abused and neglected group of animals in the world. The report did not clearly state that the information was taken for the Barn Sanctuary website and not independently verified by the Sun Times. In fact, the Sun Times does not substantiate this claim. We sincerely apologize for any misconceptions or false impressions our error may have caused.