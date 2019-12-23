Advertisement





Only Avalon Was Considered

As a relatively new Dexter resident, I’ve been trying to understand the reasons and motives for the Avalon housing development we keep hearing so much about. As you know, Avalon offers permanent supportive housing which means the future occupants are now homeless and have one or more documented disabilities (mental health, behavioral, substance abuse). Support services and treatment are offered but not required. Occupants with substance abuse issues may remain substance abusers if they choose to do so. For this reason, Avalon permanent supportive housing can be considered a non-recovery type of supportive housing. This is different from permanent recovery supportive housing which offers affordable housing with support services, but treatment and sobriety are conditions of tenancy. Both of these are different from standard affordable housing which is housing made available to people with lower incomes, whereby they spend less than 30% of their annual gross income on housing.

When a City implements one of the above-mentioned housing options, it’s because there is a problem that the City wants/needs to address. When the City of Dexter decided to build an Avalon non-recovery permanent supportive housing facility near the schools, many residents asked, “what is the problem we are trying to solve with this solution?” Since the Avalon supportive solution requires homelessness, one would assume that our City’s problem statement might have been something like, “The City of Dexter has a present/future homelessness problem, as evidenced by the following 5 years of data analysis shown below”. However, nowhere in any of the documentation, council notes, or articles, could I find a clearly defined problem, with supporting data, whereby the solution would have to be Avalon non-recovery permanent supportive housing placed near the schools.

In my quest to discover the problem (with supporting data) that prompted the City to arrive at this type of solution, I reached out to our City leaders. One of the City leaders admitted that the City of Dexter does not have a homelessness problem. Instead, this person wrote, “Dexter’s issues with housing insecurity do not involve people sleeping in the streets as is seen in some communities and we certainly would not want to wait until it becomes a problem of this magnitude before acting. It instead involves people sleeping in cars and sleeping on the couches of friends and relatives.”

In this response, it’s important to notice the term, “housing insecurity” and the suggestion that housing insecurity within Dexter is expected to result in a homelessness issue and we should act now before that happens. Housing insecurity means that a person spends over half of their income on housing, or they may have inferior quality of housing, or neighborhood instability, or crowded conditions. While this is certainly less than ideal, there is no evidence that this type of housing insecurity within Dexter is putting the City on a path toward a homelessness problem.

If the City leaders were truly trying to solve a potential future homelessness problem, there would be years of data showing that the City is trending toward a homelessness issue, but that data doesn’t exist. And, there would be a list of possible solution options ranging from “do-nothing”, to “provide family-counseling”, to a wide variety of housing options, including standard affordable housing, and permanent recovery housing that requires treatment and sobriety. I asked why the City seemingly rejected many other solution options in favor of Avalon non-recovery permanent supportive housing placed next to the schools. I was surprised to learn that no other solution options were considered. There is no table or list showing all of the possible solution options, along with the analysis/ranking/scoring of each, relative to the defined problem.

When I brought all of this up to another City leader, I was informed that the City is not implementing Avalon as a solution to a present/future homelessness problem. Instead, I was told, “We feel it is important to have diversity in our housing options here in Dexter. As a City, we feel it is important and are supportive of diversifying the available housing options. We feel this diversity is good for Dexter and much needed in the community.” And, this person goes on to say that multi-family housing (apartments, townhouses, etc) is lacking in Dexter.

Nothing objectionable there – Dexter does have a lack of multi-family affordable housing options (although, that is a very different motive for the Avalon development than the one provided to me in the first City leader’s response). If we assume that the problem the City is trying to solve is a lack of multi-family housing, is it necessary that the solution we put in place be supportive housing that accepts continued substance abuse, and if so, must it be placed near the schools? Couldn’t the solution be standard affordable housing placed near the schools or elsewhere? Couldn’t the solution be permanent recovery supportive housing that requires treatment and sobriety? Couldn’t the solution be any number of multi-family housing types?

Having two City leaders provide two very different problem-statements/motives for the Avalon development is somewhat concerning. But, regardless of which problem-statement/motive is the correct one, in neither case were any other solution options considered. If the problem is present/future homelessness in Dexter, only Avalon non-recovery supportive housing placed near the schools, was considered. If the problem is lack of multi-family housing in Dexter, only Avalon non-recovery supportive housing placed near the schools, was considered.

With so many compassionate solution options available, why would our City leaders not consider any of them, and instead, focus on a solution that brings a fair amount of risk, and place it near the schools? Shouldn’t our City leaders eagerly and willingly embrace the opportunity to identify all possible solution options, along with their strengths, weaknesses, and risks and then select an option that solves the defined problem, with the fewest risks, ensuring complete transparency of data? Please consider contacting the City Council (https://dextermi.gov/elected-officials) and ask them to identify/consider/weigh/score all available options out of respect and consideration for the residents of Dexter.

Thank you.

Julie Cook

Dexter