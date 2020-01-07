Advertisement





Note: The following “Letter to the Editor” expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff.

We have been told our concerns for the safety of our children across from the Avalon housing project is rooted in uninformed fear and that we just don’t have the facts. We would like to share some facts with the residents of Dexter that Avalon, Council and Faith in Action seems to be unwilling to talk about. Namely the crime that is associated with the chronically homeless.

FACT – When we searched crime mapping for a list of police reports for the Pauline Apartments and the Arbordale Apartments almost next to each other (6 months of this year) we found this 1 square block of Avalon housing had 1 ½ times the reported crime that the entire City of Dexter had for the same amount of time. These included Assaults (some with weapons), larceny, illegal drug possession, sex crimes, destruction of property and breaking and entering. The Pauling Apartments is the facility our mayor toured recently.

FACT – When the Miller Manor (senior high rise overlooking West Park) opened their doors to the chronically homeless,” criminal activity followed the new residents. It was caused for the most part not by the tenants themselves but by others THEY let in. They brought with them: theft, vandalism, drug activity and assaults. The worst moment was when an intruder killed one of the remaining senior tenants, Evelyn Walther.” – according to the Ann Arbor Observer Oct. 2015. —– Evelyn was 78 years old)

FACT- When we asked Aubry Patino, Avalon’s current Executive Director if their current tenants use illegal drugs after the planning commission meeting a couple weeks ago, she said yes some did. And when asked if they make available clean syringes to their tenants, she said yes, they do at the Miller Manor (to reduce the risk of the spread to hepatitis and HIV).

FACT- If you take a tenant off the streets of Ypsilanti that is addicted to heroin and put her and her children in a new apartment in Dexter, she will still be addicted to heroin and will need to feed her addiction somehow. Especially since Avalon clearly says there are no pre-conditions. They do not require their tenants to be clean or sober to move in.

FACT –according to Carol McCabe founder and executive director of Avalon until 2017 one of their biggest problem is tenant’s “inability to say no to outsiders who want to move in with them. Many residents come from the shelter and have a social network there, so it often becomes problematic when one person gets a place and the person’s friend is still homeless. Avalon staff teaches residents how to turn away guests who might want to use the residence as a base for dealing drugs or prostitution.” (quote from Ann Arbor Observer) If a tenant is addicted to drugs and a “friend” is willing to provide her with what she needs, why would she turn him or her away?

FACT- The Federal Government and State of Michigan put laws in place (Drug Free Zone Laws) to keeps drugs away from students in the Dexter Schools. They are being completely ignored as if they don’t exist by the City.

We are well aware that his project is going ahead full steam now that the funding is almost in place. But want council to know that they are responsible for the health and safety of Dexter residents. That includes the youngest children in our schools. There is reason for concern based on the facts. Our job is to protect our children and so is theirs.

Sue Sherrill

Dexter