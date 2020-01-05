Advertisement





Ms. Sherrill’s December 10, 2019 letter was extraordinarily disingenuous, written by an individual who has taken it upon herself to lead the Not In My Backyard movement against the Hilltop View project. Although written as though it is an interview with the past and current Avalon directors it is not – rather it includes reported quotes from Aubrey Patiño and Carole McCabe that serve the writer’s purpose. There is insufficient information included in Ms. Sherrill’s letter to trace the words that she relates and quick Google searches do not locate online the verbiage that she included.

Avalon serves many individuals that suffer from emotional, mental and physical disabilities and many that have lived through times of homelessness: its Supported Housing model includes Avalon staff members devoted to keeping vulnerable individuals in their homes. This approach provides its residents and its neighborhoods with tremendous benefits including lower public safety and health care costs otherwise borne by the larger community. At $11,300 cost per person per year, Avalon’s supportive housing is a vastly more cost-effective alternative to the county jail, at $47,800 per person per year or the shelter, at $29,200 per person per year. Those figures do not include the savings from the 46-percent decline in emergency room reliance that a 2018 New York University study reported for supported housing residents in Washtenaw County.

We all know that The City of Dexter is an affluent community with about 4,385 residents; Dexter Township is home to an additional 6,334 folks. Many might not know that incorporated in those figures were, according to the Census Bureau in 2017, 549 individuals living in poverty including over 100 children. Hilltop View has the potential to help many current Dexter Community residents.

I live in Ann Arbor about 1,000 feet from a West Huron Street Avalon home and within a quarter-mile of several other Avalon residences and until I participated in a property tour was unaware that some of my neighbors are assisted by the agency. Googling Avalon Housing and two of its properties, Pauline Apartments, and Arbordale Apartments results in a single troubling article: the reported perpetrator was not an Avalon resident. Considering that the article dates to 2014 and that Avalon owns and or operates 292 residential units occupied by over 750 people Avalon’s record is extraordinary.

Jim Wolfington

Ann Arbor