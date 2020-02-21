Advertisement





In the words of Bob Hope, “If you haven’t any charity in your heart, you have the worst kind of heart trouble.”

What is happening??? Recent articles in the Sun Times that are about INTOLERANCE are distressing to read, but I am glad that the newspaper is giving full coverage to these stories.

The racism in Saline schools is very disheartening and needs to be shut down immediately by the administration. Although uninformed individuals might still hold ignorant opinions on people of color, Saline officials need to make it clear that no form of racial abuse or discrimination will be tolerated. I believe the demands that were spelled out by the Society for Student Resistance are reasonable and should be implemented in a timely manner. Hurray for the students who are taking a stand!

Regarding the LGBTQ+ curriculum in Dexter schools, I am sincerely hoping that a couple of the opposing views were taken out of context and those people are really not as narrow minded as they appeared in print. The quote “This revision wrongly places the blame for bullying on the fact that some children who are suffering from sexual dysphoria or homosexual orientation do not find some of their fellow students willing to play along with their fantasies” makes my head spin. And the quote “I think it’s a very dangerous place to be when we attempt to define our biology by what we want instead of our creator” makes me shudder. Those two speakers are entitled to their opinions, but if one’s opinion oppresses and denies other people’s humanity, we must re-evaluate those opinions.

I am cisgender but have a professional role in the medical field which includes providing care to LGBTQ+ patients. If I take the above two speaker’s quotes at face value, they are both lacking in empathy and understanding. I have never come across any LGBTQ+ person who is undertaking a fantasy in terms of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Nor have I interacted with any LGBTQ+ person who defines their biology by what they want. LGBTQ+ people are NOT choosing to be lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans or queer; they are being true to who they are inside, how they were created.

And for the very vocal opponents to Avalon Housing in Dexter, why don’t you try the lesson of walking a mile in their shoes?? That is, can you imagine just for a little while what it might be like to be a person in need who has had an unfortunate set of experiences in your life – -someone who could use a hand? Please stop spending so much energy on being a naysayer and invest some time and energy on doing something positive to help out those less fortunate than yourself.

CJ Eicholtz, Manchester, MI