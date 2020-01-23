Advertisement





Repeated Claims About an Increased Danger to Children are not Well-Founded

I have a few more thoughts about the Hilltop View affordable housing effort in Dexter. Statements from opponents of Hilltop View show that they perceive future residents of Hilltop View as individuals falling outside their conception of the Dexter community simply because they need affordable housing or supportive services.

Opponents’ most alarming claim is that children will be endangered by Hilltop View residents who come from outside this community to live here. In terms of realistically assessing risks to Dexter’s children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website states that child abuse and neglect usually involves a “parent, caregiver, or another person in a custodial role (e.g., clergy, coach, teacher).” In other words, experts say there is a more than a remote chance that parents and trusted persons already in Dexter represent a risk to our children.

Dexter schools, medical providers, child protective services and law enforcement already have programs to identify and remedy child abuse and neglect in the community. If our chief concern is reducing the risk of child abuse and neglect in Dexter, then we should be implementing more measures suggested by CDC in a 2016 report authored by experts at the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. The report is entitled “Preventing Child Abuse and Neglect: A Technical Package for Policy, Norm, and Programmatic Activities,” available at https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/pdf/CAN-Prevention-Technical-Package.pdf. Indeed, readers will find that the type of supportive social services that will be offered to Hilltop View residents include practices similar to those suggested in this CDC report.

In conclusion, opponents’ repeated claims about an increased danger to children from Hilltop View residents are not well-founded. Terminating the Hilltop View project will do little or nothing to protect the children of Dexter from future abuse or neglect. For this reason, claims of danger to Dexter’s children do not offer a valid reason for opposing Hilltop View.

Rick McHugh

Dexter